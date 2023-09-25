Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez considers trading in Tesla for a union-made EV

He said she’d never date him because he “isn’t cool enough” as they clashed on social media. Now Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be spurning Elon Musk for real, saying she’s looking to trade in her Tesla.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) speaks at a rally to end the use of fossil fuels, in New York, Sept. 17.(AP)

The New York Democrat was asked on CBS’s Face the Nation why — in the midst of a United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three carmakers — she doesn’t own an electric vehicle made by union workers.

She said she bought her Tesla during the pandemic to commute between her New York City district and Washington, D.C. But now, she said, there are union-made vehicles that have the necessary range to make the trip.

“We’re actually looking into trading in our car now,” she said. “So we’re looking into it and hopefully we will soon.”

Musk, the world’s richest man, is chief executive officer of Austin-based Tesla. He’s also the owner of X, formerly Twitter, the social media platform on which he and Ocasio-Cortez have sparred.