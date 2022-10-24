Diwali 2022: These 5 car models are known for their engine efficiency

Are you planning to buy a new car on Diwali? If you intending to do so, it is important that you pick the car which has the best engine. A car with a poor engine is just like a fizzled cracker. Here we are going to tell you about some cars whose engines are known for their efficiency. Skoda Slavia 1.5Skoda Slavia comes with two engine options, a 1.5 litre TSi engine which generates a 115Hp power and the second one being a 1.5 litre engine which generates 150HP power and 250 Nm torque. It is priced between ₹16.79 lakh to ₹18.39 lakh.

Hyundai i20 N-LineThis car is already equipped with a one litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It has a stiffer suspension set-up, sportier exhaust and sharp steering. The i20 N-Line has undergone some transformations in its chassis. It is presented with a seven-speed DCT and six-speed iMT gearbox. It is priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.11 lakh, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. Honda City 1.5 (Petrol)This sedan costs between ₹11.57 lakh and ₹15.32 lakh. Its NA engine with six-speed manual gearbox is a good option. However, it is also presented with a six-speed automatic option.

Mahindra XUV300 TurbosportRecently, Mahindra's XUV300 Turbosport was upgraded with a new 1.2 litre three-cylinder mStallion Turbo-Petrol engine. This new engine is capable of generating 131 Hp power and 230 Nm of torque. It is not a high-raving engine. Its price ranges between ₹10.35 lakh and ₹12.9 lakh.

Citroen C3The price of Citroen C3 ranges between ₹5.88 lakh and ₹8.15 lakh. It has a 1.2 litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine pack. It is capable of generating 110 Hp power and 190 Nm torque.

