Due to ‘market conditions’, sales of Mahindra's Alturas G4 SUV ‘on hold’ till further notice

Mahindra Auto has announced it is halting the sales of its Alturas G4 SUV 'until further notice, 'attributing the decision to ‘market conditions.’ Multiple reports also state Alturas G4 has been completely discontinued in the country.

“We thank you for your interest in the Alturas. The sale of Alturas is on hold till further notice, due to market conditions. In the meantime, please look at our other exciting offers from our range of authentic and sophisticated SUVs,” reads a message on the car's official website.

A screenshot of the official website of the Alturas G4 (auto.mahindra.com).

The domestic manufacturer recently announced the SUV's top-spec models with RWD configuration. It is priced at ₹30.86 lakh (ex-showroom), and competes against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Taigun in its segment.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra's most expensive SUV, the Alturas G4 was developed by the company in a partnership with Ssang Young, a South Korean automobile manufacturer. Its place will now be taken up by XUV 700.

Alturas G4 is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, which generates maximum power output and peak torque of 181 bhp and 420 Nm respectively. Available in two models – AWD and RWD – the car had its engine mated to the Mercedes-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission.

Assembled in India using completely-knocked down kits, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support to both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

