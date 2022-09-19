Hero's Splendor Plus in new avatar, two-wheeler giant unveils new colour: Report

Two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp has now introduced a new colour scheem for its most popular bike Splendor Plus. The motorcycle will be now available in the new Silver Nexus Blue colour option, the company announced on its website. At present, the other colour variants include Black with Purple, Black with Sports Red, Heavy Grey with Green, Matte Shield Gold and Black with Silver. The Splendor Plus has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹70,658. This entry-level bike is powered by a 97.2cc air-cooled single cylinder fuel engine. It is claimed to deliver a power of 7.9 brake horsepower (bhp) at 8,000 rpm. It's engine is mated with a four-speed manual transmission, Hindustan Times sister website Livemint reported. The bike also has an idle start/stop system and is equipped with an integrated braking system and drum brakes.

Hero MotoCorp is set to enter the electric bike segment next month, and will launch its first model in the domestic market, PTI reported. In its regulatory filing, the two-wheeler manufactuer said ‘a new era in mobility is about to begin’, referring to an event under its Vida brand on October 7.

Hero MotoCorp has also issued invites to the dealers, investors and global distributors for the launch event to be held in Jaipur, where its first EV product will be unveiled.

In March this year, it had said it lined up a $100 million global fund to nurture 10,000 entrepreneurs on environmental, social and governance solutions, including the electric vehicles.

The company has developed the product at its Jaipur-based R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology and will utilise its Chittor-based manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh to roll out the product.

