Honda announces ‘Navratri Festival Offers’, buy these models at discount of up to 27,000

Published on Sep 02, 2022 12:35 PM IST

The last date to avail benefits under this scheme is September 30.

File photo of Honda logo used for representational purpose only
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival, Honda Cars India has announced ‘Navratri Festival Offers’, under which the carmaker is offering a discount of up to 27,000 on five different models. However, it should be noted that the scheme is available only till September 30.

The offer is applicable on these Honda cars:

City (fifth-generation): If customers exchange their existing car with the fifth-generation City, then they will get a cash discount of 5,000. The company will also give 12,000 bonus ( 5,000 loyalty bonus and 7,000 Honda-to-Honda exchange bonus). There is a corporate discount as well, also amounting to 5,000.

City (fourth-generation): However, on the fourth-generation City, only loyalty bonus (of up to 5,000) is being given. In May and June, this amount was 20,000 and 12,000 respectively.

WR-V: Through exchange offer, you can purchase WR-V at 10,000 less than its current price. You can also avail a 5,000 corporate discount, 5,000 loyalty bonus, and 7,000 Honda-to-Honda car exchange bonus.

Jazz: On this premium hatchback as well, there is 10,000 exchange discount, 5,000 corporate discount, 5,000 loyalty bonus, and 7,000 Honda-to-Honda car exchange bonus.

Amaze: This sedan is available for a corporate discount and loyalty bonus of 3,000.

