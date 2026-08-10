...
...
Next Story

Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of up to 1.30 lakh in August 2026

Honda is offering discounts and benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh across its portfolio, including Elevate, City, City Hybrid and Amaze this month

Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 13:19:22 IST
By Saptak Bardhan
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Japanese automaker Honda is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to 1.30 lakh on its entire product portfolio, including Amaze, City, Elevate and City Hybrid in August 2026. The offers are valid up to August 31, and potential buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealerships to know more about the offers, as they may differ based on region and availability.

Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh in August 2026
Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh in August 2026

Honda Elevate Benefits August 2026

The compact SUV from Honda’s stable, the Elevate, is being offered with a maximum discount of 1.30 lakh. The V variant is being offered with a cash discount of 40,000 and an exchange bonus of 40,000 along with a 5,000 corporate discount, a 19,000 discount on extended warranty, and free accessories including a 360-degree camera, ambient light and dashcam, among others. The ZX variant of the Honda Elevate is being offered with a cash discount of 50,000 and an exchange bonus of 80,000 along with a corporate discount of 5,000. Additionally, the ZX variant gets a 19,000 discount on extended warranty, loyalty benefits and free accessories similar to the V variant.

Honda City Benefits August 2026

( also read: Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027 )

Honda Amaze Benefits August 2026

The entry-level product from Honda’s portfolio, the Amaze, is being offered with multiple benefits. The V variant of the Honda Amaze is being offered with a 3,000 corporate discount, along with a 15,000 discount on extended warranty. The VX variant of the Honda Amaze is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000 and a 3,000 corporate discount, along with a 15,000 discount on extended warranty. Lastly, the top ZX variant of the Honda Amaze is being offered with a cash discount of 15,000 and a 3,000 corporate discount, along with a 15,000 discount on extended warranty.

 
Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
Home/Car Bike/Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh in August 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON