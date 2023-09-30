Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Car Bike / Honda unveils Prologue electric SUV with 450km range for US market

Honda unveils Prologue electric SUV with 450km range for US market

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Honda unveils its latest electric SUV, the Prologue, with a range of approximately 450 km and advanced features.

Honda has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the Prologue, based on the Acura ZDX E-SUV platform from J Motors, featuring a design reminiscent of the Accord sedan. Promising a range of approximately 450 kilometres on a single charge, it offers both FWD and AWD configurations. Bookings for the American market will commence by year-end, with deliveries slated for 2024, reports Live Hindustan.

Bookings for Honda Prologue in the American market will commence by year-end, with deliveries slated for 2024.(Honda)

ALSO READ: Up to 1200kms on a single charge! Bestune Xiaoma mini EV starts at 3.5 lakh

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This marks Honda's second foray into the US electric vehicle market, with the Prologue showing significant improvements over its predecessor, the Clarity EV, which had a limited range of 143 kilometres.

The Prologue's design is visually striking, characterised by its wide stance, reduced weight through black body cladding, and spacious interior. It boasts a length of 4876mm and a 3093mm wheelbase, offering station wagon appeal with short front and rear overhangs.

The model will be available in three trims in the US market: the base EX, mid-spec Touring, and top-tier Elite, with AWD options for the EX and Touring, and standard AWD for the Elite. The range also offers up to seven colour options, with the Elite featuring 21-inch alloy wheels, signature LED headlights, DRLs, and tail lights.

Inside, the Prologue impresses with a host of features, including heated and ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat with memory settings, auto-dimming IRVM, leather upholstery, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, heated steering wheel, HUD, and an 11-inch full-HD display. Its infotainment system features Google software, supporting Android and Apple CarPlay, while higher trims offer various ADAS features. The vehicle boasts a generous 707-litre boot space, expandable to 1642 litres.

Honda's Prologue represents a significant step forward in its electric vehicle lineup, combining style, range, and advanced features to appeal to a wide range of customers in the growing electric vehicle market.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
honda car news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP