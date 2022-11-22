This city's traffic police issues 1.3 lakh e-challans for tampering number plate

Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued 1,32,392 e-challans against motorists driving with tampered or no registration number plate in this year, a report from Telangana Today stated. Notably, the city traffic police have taken up special drives beginning in the year against these vehicles after finding that they were used in criminal offences.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath said that during the special drive, these vehicles were caught for transgression of the specified number plate display rule. He added, a complaint is then lodged at the nearest local police station. The vehicle owner has to contest the case in court as a criminal case is registered and the vehicle owner gets arrested.

The police booked 525 criminal cases against these violators.

JCP Ranganath said people tamper the registration number plate to save themselves from traffic challans. But it becomes a bigger threat when anti-social elements start doing it, putting the citizens at a greater risk. He adds it has various security and law & order ramifications and wrong number plates could deceive the law enforcement agencies in detection or investigation of an crime.

Police further warned that those displaying titles like Police, Government vehicle, Press, Corporator, Army, MLA and MP on their number plates will also be fined.

Data on traffic fines

According to the report by Telangana Today;

This year up to now:

Total e-challans issued for number plate rule violation– 1,32,392.

E- Challans issued against two wheelers – 97,756.

E- Challans against four wheelers – 31,392.

E- Challans against other vehicles – 3,244.

No of FIRs booked– 525.

E-Challans Issued:

North Hyderabad Traffic district:

Two wheelers – 59,358.

Four wheelers – 17,484.

Others – 1,378.

FIR’s – 215

South Hyderabad Traffic district:

Two wheelers – 38,398.

Four wheelers – 13,908

Others – 1,865

FIR’s – 116.

Hyderabad police has started drive to educate commuters against wrong side driving and tripling from Monday. It said that special enforcement against this will begin on November 28.

