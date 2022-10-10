Hyundai Creta becomes No.1 compact SUV, sold 12,806 units in September: Report

Automobile giant Hyundai's Creta dominated the compact SUV segment in September this year. Such is Creta's popularity that rivals like Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara faded in comparison. Last month, Creta registered an impressive 56.30 per cent yearly growth, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. In September, Hyundai sold 12,806 Creta SUVs, which had a market share of 36.54 per cent. In the compact SUV segment, Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder etc managed to find a place in the top 10 list. Howver, Maruti S-Cross and Renault Duster couldn't sell a single unit in last month. While Creta sold 12,806 units, Kia Seltos witnessed 11,000 unit sales. Maruti Grand Vitara sold 4,769 units while Skoda Kushaq sold 2,224 units. On the fifth spot, Volkswagen Taigun sold 1,994 units. These five models had a combined market share of 93.58 per cent in the compact SUV segment. Hyundai Creta is equipped with a 1,493 CC four-cylinder engine which generates a 113.45 bhp @ 4000 rpm power and 250 nm peak torque. The engine has been linked to automatic and manual transmission. The company claims that the diesel engine gives a mileage of 18 kmpl. It has a fuel tank capacity of 50 litres. This SUV is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). It has three engine options of 1.5 litres petrol, 1.5 litres VGT diesel and 1.4 litres Turbo GDI. Not just Creta, Kia Seltos with 11,000 unit sales in September has been a hot favourite SUV for the company. In September last year, a total of 9,583 Seltos units were sold. It means this year, 1,417 more units were sold in September with an yearly growth of 14.79 per cent. In August this year, Seltos sold 8,652 units.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON