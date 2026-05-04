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Hyundai Creta, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna offered with benefits of up to 1.05 lakh in May 2026

Hyundai is offering discounts up to ₹1.05 lakh this May. The Creta, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna, and Exter feature significant savings.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 06:43 pm IST
By Saptak Bardhan

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South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced special offers on its product portfolio with savings of up to 1.05 lakh for the month of May. The offers may include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty discounts, corporate discounts, scrappage benefits and upgrade offers, among others.

Hyundai Creta Discounts May 2026

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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
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Hyundai Creta gets the highest discounts of up to 1.05 lakh
Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is being offered with the highest discounts in May, with savings of up to 1.05 lakh. The Creta is one of the best-selling SUVs in India and the best-selling SUV in the compact SUV segment. In addition to that, the Creta is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113 bhp and 148 Nm of torque,158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Discounts May 2026

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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.55 - 7.92 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Hyundai Exter

₹ 5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.79 - 20.2 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Hyundai i20

₹ 5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Hyundai Creta N Line

₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level car in the South Korean automaker’s product portfolio. The hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to 80,000 this month. The Grand i10 Nios rivals the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and Citroen C3 in India. It is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

Hyundai i20 Discounts May 2026

Hyundai i20
Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is being offered with benefits of up to 55,000 in May. The Hyundai Verna is the only compact sedan in its product portfolio, taking on the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus. The Hyundai Verna is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque.

(Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon spec comparison: engine, features, price)

Hyundai Exter Discounts May 2026

Hyundai Exter

The micro SUV from the stables of Hyundai, the Exter, is being offered with benefits of up to 40,000. The Hyundai Exter competes mainly against the Tata Punch. The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

 
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