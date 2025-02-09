Hyundai Exter gets updated with new features and variants. Check details

Hyundai Exter has recently been upgraded with new features and new variants in the line-up. Exter competes in the micro SUV space and rivals the likes of the Tata Punch. Like the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter also comes with the option of both petrol and CNG powertrains. The Exter is priced between ₹6.20 lakh and ₹10.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV will get powered by either a 1.2-litre NA Kappa petrol engine which can be linked to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. This engine is shared with the Grand i10 Nios, i20, and the Venue. Hyundai Exter is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase in its segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

While the petrol unit generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, the CNG variants of the Exter get the same engine, with reduced power rated at 67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. A really interesting bit: The Exter comes in not only with single cylinder technology but also dual cylinder configurations. As part of these new Exter variants, there is the choice between the new petrol powertrains as well as CNG.

Hyundai Exter: SX Tech variant

Hyundai Exter SX Tech is offered with petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains. The petrol manual variant is priced at ₹8.51 lakh, while the automatic version is priced at ₹9.18 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the CNG version is priced at ₹9.53 lakh. The new trim gets loaded with features like a Smart key with push-button start/stop, a dual-camera dashcam, electric sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic air conditioning with an LCD display and bi-functional projector headlamps.

Hyundai Exter: S Plus variant

The second new variant introduced in the Exter lineup is the S Plus variant. The new Hyundai Exter S Plus variant is only available with the petrol engine and is priced at ₹7,91 lakh for the manual option and ₹8.64 lakh for the automatic option. All prices are ex-showroom. The new variant includes an electric sunroof, 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, a rear camera with static guidelines, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Hyundai Exter: S Executive and S Plus Executive

The updated variants, the Hyundai Exter Hy-Duo CNG range has recently been updated with two new variants-S Executive and S Plus Executive. The S Executive Model comes above the S variant, priced at ₹8.56 lakh, ex-showroom, for the single-cylinder version. On the other hand, the dual-cylinder version of the S Executive trim is priced at ₹8.64 lakh, ex-showroom. In contrast, S Plus Executive sits on top of S Executive and is only available with dual-cylinder technology. The S Plus Executive variant is priced at an ex-showroom price of ₹8.86 lakh.

Hyundai Exter: S Variant

Along with the new variant, Hyundai has also updated the S variant of the Exter. The Hyundai Exter S variant is priced at ₹7.73 lakh for the manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission and the CNG and Hy-Duo CNg options are priced at ₹8.44 lakh, ₹8.52 lakh and ₹8.60 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom. The updated variant comes with a rear parking camera with static guidelines, ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist, 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.