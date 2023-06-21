Hyundai introduces 2023 Venue mini-SUV in Taiwan with new colour themes

Hyundai has introduced a new variant of its Venue mini-SUV in Taiwan, adding new colours to the car, and giving it as many as 6 drive modes.

New colours

Hyundai's Venue mini-SUV (File Photo)

The Taiwan-spec 2023 Venue gets ‘London Red' and ‘Oxford Green’ colour schemes. These are in addition to the shades already available, each, too, with English-themed names: Grey Grey, Jennifer Wong (Yellow), Super Circle Powder (Pink), Tiffany Blue, and White Black.

‘London Red,’ in particular, is inspired from the British capital's iconic red telephone booths.

An attempt to bring British style for Taiwanese customers?

Additionally, the South Korean auto giant is offering a 3D version of Britain's coat of arms (flag) on the car's tailgate. The coat of arms is present inside the cabin as well, on seats, which, in turn, are made from fabric with a classic British checkered pattern.

Larger petrol motor

The Taiwan-spec Venue is powered by a larger, 1.6-litre (1.5-litre for India) , 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, which churns out a maximum output of 120 bhp (power) and 154 Nm (torque).

2023 Venue (Taiwan) vs 2023 Venue (India)

The former is not yet facelifted, while the India-spec model has a facelifted design. Also, the former gets the old steering wheel, in addition to the absence of a fully digital instrument screen (the Indian version has it). Unlike the Indian-spec Venue, however, the Taiwanese counterpart is equipped with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

