Hyundai launches Creta SUV's N Line Night Edition in Brazil. Check details

Hyundai has introduced the N Line Night Edition of its Creta SUV, in Brazil. A limited-run special edition, the Night Edition will be sold only in the Latin American nation, and its production will be limited to 900 units. In Brazil, the sales of Creta N Line Night Edition will begin on March 13, according to HT Auto.

Design and look

In this version, Creta has been given an all-black look. This, therefore, means that the grille, side skirts, logos, body panels and alloys are all finished in black. Also, on the exterior, there is no chrome element. Though the headlamp unit is the same, it now comes with a smoked-out finish (just like the tail lamp).

Powertrain

The Night Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 167 bhp of maximum power and 202 Nm peak torque. The regular Creta N Line, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm peak torque.

Safety features

This version of the SUV features Hyundai SmartSense, a form of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Other safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, auto emergency braking, lane-keep assist and driver attention warning.

