Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Hyundai launches Creta SUV's N Line Night Edition in Brazil. Check details

Hyundai launches Creta SUV's N Line Night Edition in Brazil. Check details

car bike
Published on Mar 12, 2023 03:03 AM IST

The model will be sold only in Brazil and its production will be limited to 900 units.

In Brazil, the sale of the Night Edition will begin from March 13
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hyundai has introduced the N Line Night Edition of its Creta SUV, in Brazil. A limited-run special edition, the Night Edition will be sold only in the Latin American nation, and its production will be limited to 900 units. In Brazil, the sales of Creta N Line Night Edition will begin on March 13, according to HT Auto.

Design and look

In this version, Creta has been given an all-black look. This, therefore, means that the grille, side skirts, logos, body panels and alloys are all finished in black. Also, on the exterior, there is no chrome element. Though the headlamp unit is the same, it now comes with a smoked-out finish (just like the tail lamp).

Powertrain

The Night Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 167 bhp of maximum power and 202 Nm peak torque. The regular Creta N Line, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm peak torque.

Safety features

This version of the SUV features Hyundai SmartSense, a form of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Other safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, auto emergency braking, lane-keep assist and driver attention warning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hyundai brazil
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP