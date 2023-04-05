Hyundai to launch ‘Ai3’ micro SUV in India? Here's what company said

On Wednesday, Hyundai Motor India confirmed it is working on an 'all-new' SUV' for the Indian market. According to HT Auto, this is the same mini SUV that the Korean auto giant is developing under the codename ‘Ai3.'

Speaking to HT Auto, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Today when you think outside, when you think of exploration and travel, you think of an SUV. Hyundai has been one of the frontrunners to induce new mobility experiences, and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you to places.”

Hyundai Ai3: Powertrain

As per HT Auto, Ai3 will come powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that is already powering several other Hyundai vehicles, including Grand i10 Nios, i20, and Aura. The engine generates 82 bhp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Hyundai Ai3: Features

Not much is known about its features except that it is built on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Ai3: Rivals

Hyundai will position the SUV above Grand i10 Nios but below Venue, and it will go up against rivals such as Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

