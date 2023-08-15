Independence Day 2023: Honda's 5-day car service camp to open tomorrow. Check details

On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Honda Cars has announced a 5-day service camp for its customers in the country. Called the Honda Car Service Camp, it is for all models manufactured by the Japanese automaker.

“The celebration of freedom starts early with Honda Car Service Camp. This Independence Day, enjoy attractive discounts and benefits on car care services for your Honda car,” the company's India arm noted in a post on X, the social media platform earlier called Twitter, on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the initiative:

(1.) It will open on Wednesday (August 16), a day after the Independence Day, with Sunday (August 20) being the last day.

(2.) Customers will get 15% discount on interior cleaning, paint treatment/beautification, headlamp and windshield treatment, and underbody coating.

(3.) There are two additional 15% discounts, one each for booking appointment via the Honda Connect App or Honda website, and the other for all value-added services and periodic maintenance labour (for military/police/doctors).

(4.) There is also a daily lucky draw, as well as attractive benefits on tyres, battery, brake pad, and wiper.

(5.) To book your appointment, click on this link; alternatively, visit the nearest company service centre.

