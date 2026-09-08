Indian auto industry records best-ever August retail as alternative fuels overtake petrol

Indian automobile industry has registered its best-ever August retail performance, as alternative fuels like CNG, hybrid and electric combined have overtaken petrol in the passenger vehicle segment for the first time in history. This comes at a time when the war in the Middle East has caused oil price hikes and a public backlash against higher-ethanol-content fuel has simmered.

The automobile retail in India has recorded its best-ever August performance as alternative fuels like CNG, hybrid and electric have surpassed petrol car sales.

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Data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex automobile dealers' governing body in India, has revealed that total vehicle retail registrations in August 2026 reached 24,23,201 units, marking a 17.51% year-on-year (YoY) growth over the corresponding period last year. However, the month-on-month (MoM) retail sales slipped 6.48% in August 2026 owing to seasonal monsoon patterns and calendar shifts that moved festival buying into September this year.

Total passenger vehicle retail reached 402,398 units last month, registering a 16.14% YoY growth. This propelled the industry to clock the four lakh milestone in August for the first time. In this record retail sales performance, CNG cars contributed a 25.28% share, while hybrids secured 9.04%. On the other hand, electric vehicles accounted for 7.63% of the total passenger vehicle retail sales last month. This shift towards alternative fuel comes at a time when, across the broader market, total electric vehicle sales reached 298,448 units, taking overall EV penetration to 12.3%.

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{{^usCountry}} Dealers noted that running costs and buyer hesitation regarding the E20 petrol transition directed demand toward alternative fuel options, even as petrol remained the largest standalone fuel category. FADA also revealed that rural passenger vehicle sales in August expanded 24.99% compared to 10.93% in urban regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dealers noted that running costs and buyer hesitation regarding the E20 petrol transition directed demand toward alternative fuel options, even as petrol remained the largest standalone fuel category. FADA also revealed that rural passenger vehicle sales in August expanded 24.99% compared to 10.93% in urban regions. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, inventory levels in passenger vehicles expanded by five days over July to reach 38 to 40 days, well above the recommended 21-day mark. FADA cautioned that showroom conversion during the September-to-November festive window will determine seasonal stability as dealerships navigate elevated stock levels and scheduled vehicle price revisions.

Speaking on the August retail performance, FADA President Sai Giridhar identified the historic shift in passenger vehicle powertrains as the defining element of the performance. "The defining development of the month, however, was a structural one: for the first time in India’s history, alternative fuels — CNG, hybrid and electric combined — overtook petrol in the Passenger Vehicle market, at 41.95% against petrol’s 40.85%," he said, while adding that a little over a year ago petrol led this contest by nearly 11% points but that lead has now been erased.

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Category-wise retail performance showed two-wheeler registrations standing at 17,14,610 units, clocking a 19.69% YoY growth. The commercial vehicles grew 14.45% YoY to 90,769 units. Wheeled construction equipment surged 31.45% YoY to 5,166 units, while three-wheelers rose 8.64% YoY to 122,281 units. Tractors remained flat, with 0.84% growth to 87,977 units, declining 25.03% MoM amid a 13% monsoon deficit across 14 states, ANI reported.

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