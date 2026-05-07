Indian EV industry starts FY27 in electrifying note, sales momentum surges in PV and two-wheeler segment

The electric vehicle sector in the Indian automobile market has started the FY27 on an electrifying note. The electric passenger vehicles, electric two-wheelers, and even electric commercial vehicles recorded a significant surge in sales in the first month of this financial year.

Personalised Offers on BMW i7 Check Offers Tata Motors led the electric passenger vehicle sales in April, while in the electric two-wheeler segment, TVS was the leading brand.

According to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the electric passenger vehicle sales in India increased by 75.14% to 23,506 units in April 2026, as compared to 13,421 units in the corresponding month last year. Tata Motors, which is a key player in the segment, sold 8,543 units in April 2026 as compared to 4,822 units sold in the same month last year, registering a 77.17% YoY growth. Another key player, Mahindra, registered 63.98% YoY growth with 5,413 units last month, up from 3,301 units sold in April last year. JSW MG Motor India sold 5,006 units in April 2026 as against 3,777 units in the same month last year, marking a YoY growth of 32.54%.

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In the electric two-wheeler segment, total sales registered were 148,740 units in April 2026, up by 60.73% from 92,538 units sold in April last year. TVS Motor Company led the segment with 37,683 units sold last month, as compared to 19,976 units recorded in April 2025, marking a YoY growth of 88.64%. Bajaj Auto Ltd came second in the chart with 32,898 units sold last month, as against 19,162 units sold in April 2025, registering a growth of 71.68%. Ather Energy was in third position with 27,034 units sold last month as compared to 13,332 units in the year-ago month, recording a YoY growth of 102.78%.

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{{^usCountry}} FADA has stated that the electric three-wheeler sales last month were at 64,549 units, as compared to 62,489 units sold in April 2025, marking a YoY growth of 3.3%. The retail sales of electric commercial vehicles rose over two-fold at 2,245 units last month from 902 units in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FADA has stated that the electric three-wheeler sales last month were at 64,549 units, as compared to 62,489 units sold in April 2025, marking a YoY growth of 3.3%. The retail sales of electric commercial vehicles rose over two-fold at 2,245 units last month from 902 units in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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