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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Z650 RS and Ninja 650 get discounts of up to 2.89 Lakh in April 2026

Kawasaki is offering discounts of up to ₹2.89 lakh on MY25 Ninja ZX-10R, Z650 RS and Ninja 650, with limited stock availability in April 2026.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 05:14 pm IST
By Ayush Arya

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Kawasaki has rolled out limited-period discounts on select motorcycles for April 2026, with price reductions applicable only to MY25 stock.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

The biggest benefit is on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which is now available with a discount of 2.89 lakh. This brings its effective ex-showroom price down to 17.90 lakh, compared to the earlier 20.79 lakh. The litre-class superbike continues with its 998cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine producing 196 PS at 13,000 rpm, or 205 PS with RAM Air. Peak torque stands at 112 Nm at 11,400 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹ 20.79 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Kawasaki Ninja 650

₹ 7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

₹ 9.4 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

₹ 12.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

₹ 9.42 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Kawasaki Z650

₹ 6.65 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

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Kawasaki Z650RS

The Kawasaki Z650 RS is also part of the offer, with a price cut of 34,000. This reduces its effective ex-showroom price to 7.49 lakh from 7.83 lakh. The retro-styled middleweight is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm, mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Kawasaki Ninja 650
 
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