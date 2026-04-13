Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Z650 RS and Ninja 650 get discounts of up to 2.89 Lakh in April 2026

Kawasaki has rolled out limited-period discounts on select motorcycles for April 2026, with price reductions applicable only to MY25 stock.

Personalised Offers on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Check Offers Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

The biggest benefit is on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which is now available with a discount of ₹2.89 lakh. This brings its effective ex-showroom price down to ₹17.90 lakh, compared to the earlier ₹20.79 lakh. The litre-class superbike continues with its 998cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine producing 196 PS at 13,000 rpm, or 205 PS with RAM Air. Peak torque stands at 112 Nm at 11,400 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Z650RS

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The Kawasaki Z650 RS is also part of the offer, with a price cut of ₹34,000. This reduces its effective ex-showroom price to ₹7.49 lakh from ₹7.83 lakh. The retro-styled middleweight is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm, mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Kawasaki Ninja 650

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{{^usCountry}} Also included is the Kawasaki Ninja 650, which gets a discount of ₹20,000. Its revised effective ex-showroom price stands at ₹7.71 lakh, down from ₹7.91 lakh. It shares the same 649cc parallel-twin engine as the Z650 RS, delivering identical output figures and using a 6-speed gearbox. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also included is the Kawasaki Ninja 650, which gets a discount of ₹20,000. Its revised effective ex-showroom price stands at ₹7.71 lakh, down from ₹7.91 lakh. It shares the same 649cc parallel-twin engine as the Z650 RS, delivering identical output figures and using a 6-speed gearbox. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kawasaki has clarified that these offers are valid only on MY25 models and are subject to stock availability. The MY26 versions of these motorcycles are not part of the current discount program. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kawasaki has clarified that these offers are valid only on MY25 models and are subject to stock availability. The MY26 versions of these motorcycles are not part of the current discount program. {{/usCountry}}

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