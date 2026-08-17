Kawasaki Z900 offers extended: Get free windscreen, EMI plans from 22,900

Kawasaki India has extended its limited-period promotional offer on the 2026 Z900, giving prospective buyers more time to avail of additional benefits on the premium naked motorcycle. The offer, which was earlier scheduled to remain valid until July 31, 2026, has now been extended until August 31, 2026.

The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 does not get any mechanical updates or feature additions.

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The promotional scheme combines a complimentary genuine accessory with finance options designed to make the Z900 more accessible to buyers. The motorcycle sits in Kawasaki's premium street-naked lineup and is aimed at riders looking for a combination of performance, everyday usability and the character of a four-cylinder engine.

Kawasaki Z900 gets a free windscreen

One of the key benefits under the current offer is a complimentary large meter cover, which essentially works as a windscreen. The accessory is intended to provide additional wind protection, particularly when riding the motorcycle on highways and over longer distances.

Apart from its functional purpose, the windscreen also adds to the Z900's sporty road presence. Kawasaki is offering the accessory as part of the promotional campaign, with buyers not required to pay separately for it under the scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} The offer is now valid until August 31, 2026. However, availability and the exact terms of the promotional package can vary between dealerships. Buyers are therefore advised to contact an authorised Kawasaki dealer before making a purchase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The offer is now valid until August 31, 2026. However, availability and the exact terms of the promotional package can vary between dealerships. Buyers are therefore advised to contact an authorised Kawasaki dealer before making a purchase. {{/usCountry}}

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Finance plans start from ₹ 22,900 per month

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The complimentary accessory is not the only benefit available under the campaign. Kawasaki is also offering finance schemes through select lending partners, with monthly EMIs starting from ₹22,900.

The actual EMI applicable to a customer will depend on several factors, including the loan amount, down payment, tenure, interest rate and the buyer's eligibility. These details may also differ between financing institutions and dealerships.

For buyers planning to purchase a premium motorcycle through financing, the lower monthly commitment could make the Z900 easier to fit into their budget.

2026 Kawasaki Z900: Engine and performance

The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 was launched in India earlier this year with an ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh. At the heart of the motorcycle is a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that develops 123 bhp and 97.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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The inline-four motor remains one of the biggest attractions of the Z900, offering the performance and character expected from a larger-capacity premium motorcycle while retaining the relatively accessible riding position of a naked bike.

(Also read: ₹3.34 lakh">2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India at ₹3.34 lakh)

Z900 gets more technology for 2026

The latest Z900 also comes with a number of updates aimed at improving both its technology package and rider experience. It features a new TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, along with a ride-by-wire throttle.

Kawasaki has also equipped the motorcycle with cruise control and multiple riding modes, allowing riders to tailor the bike's response depending on riding conditions. Traction control is part of the electronics package as well, while an IMU-assisted system further supports the motorcycle's electronic rider aids.

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Visually, the Z900 continues to follow Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, but the latest version gets sharper and more aggressive styling to give it a stronger road presence.

The promotional offer is valid until August 31, 2026. Since finance terms and other conditions can vary, prospective buyers should check with their nearest authorised Kawasaki dealership for the latest details before making a purchase.

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