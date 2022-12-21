Kia to unveil next-gen Carnival at Auto Expo in January: Reports

Kia Motors will unveil the next-gen Carnival at January's Auto Expo in New Delhi, according to reports. The upcoming model, the fourth generation of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), will go up against Toyota's recently-launched Innova Hycross. The third-generation Carnival is already on sale in India.

Kia's next-gen Carnival

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the fourth-gen Carnival gets sleek headlights with diamond pattern, along with the brand's trademark ‘Tiger Nose’ grille. The MPV, which was launched globally in 2020, comes with two engine options: a 2.2 litre diesel unit (201 hp power) and 3.5-litre petrol unit (296 hp power).

Inside the car's cabin, the South Korean auto giant has given twin 12.3-inch displays; one each for digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. For passenger safety, the model comes with features such as 3-zone climate control, powered front seats, wireless charger, premium sound system, lane departure warning, forward collision assist, multiple airbags etc.

It may be launched with a passenger capacity of up to 11 people.

