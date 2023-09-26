Looking for a fuel-efficient hatchback? Check Maruti Suzuki Celerio, price starts at 5.37 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient hatchbacks in the Maruti Suzuki lineup. It boasts of the highest mileage among all the company's hatchbacks, delivering an impressive 26.68 km per litre on petrol and 35.60 km per kilogram on CNG, reports Live Hindustan.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ex-showroom price is ₹ 5.37 lakh.(Maruti Suzuki )

The starting ex-showroom price is ₹5.37 lakh. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki is currently offering a discount of up to ₹64,000 on the Celerio this month. This discount includes a cash discount of up to ₹40,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000, and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

There is currently a waiting period of up to three months (180 days) for this car in 20 different cities across the country.

Impressive mileage for long journeys

The Celerio comes equipped with a 32-litre fuel tank, allowing you to cover a distance of 853 kilometres on a full tank at a mileage of 26.68 km per litre. This means you won't need to worry about frequent refuelling during long journeys, whether you're travelling from Delhi to Bhopal, Delhi to Udaipur, Delhi to Prayagraj, or even Delhi to Srinagar. In terms of mileage, the Celerio outperforms all models from Maruti as well as cars from other manufacturers, including Tata and Hyundai.

1000cc engine

Under the hood, the Celerio features the K10C DualJet 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine, equipped with a start/stop system. This engine delivers 66 horsepower and 89 Nm of torque and is available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. However, the LXI variant does not offer automatic transmission. According to the company, the Celerio achieves a mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

Exterior and interior design

The Celerio has a striking exterior design, featuring a radiant front grille, sharp headlight unit, and fog light casing. The front bumper is accented with black elements, and some design elements have been borrowed from the S-Presso.

The profile of the car has been completely revamped compared to the outgoing model, with 15-inch alloy wheels sporting a fresh design. At the rear, you'll find a body-coloured rear bumper, sleek taillights, and a curvaceous tailgate.

The car's interior features a centre-focused design with sharp dash lines, twin-slot AC vents accented with chrome, a new gear shift design, and redesigned upholstery. It also incorporates a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio display that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features

The Celerio has 12 safety features, including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and hill hold assist (a first in its segment).

The car is available in six attractive colours, including Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Onion, Red, and Blue.

