Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two deliveries commenced. Check details

The deliveries of Pack Two trim level, which is the mid spec model of both the Mahindra BE 6 as well as the XEV 9e have started across India. Both the electric SUVs were launched in November 2024, while the deliveries of the Pack Three and Pack Three Select versions started in March and June 2025 respectively. Personalised Offers on Mahindra BE 6 Check Offers Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 pack two is offered with both 59 kWh battery pack and 79 kWh battery pack.

The prices of the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two begin from ₹22.65 lakh for the 59 kWh variant and ₹24.25 lakh for the 79 kWh model. The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two has the 59 kWh variant priced at ₹25.65 lakh and the 79kWh variant priced at ₹27.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two: Specs

As per MIDC (Part 1 + Part 2) range estimates, the 79 kWh battery offers a range of 656 km for the XEV 9e and 682 km for the BE 6. For comparison, the 59 kWh battery offers a range of 542 km for the XEV 9e and 535 km for the BE 6. Both battery options have a single electric motor configuration. The more powerful battery model develops 282 bhp of power, while the lesser variant develops 228 bhp. Torque production is the same at 380 Nm for both models. Drive to the rear wheels occurs since both variants have a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two: Design and features

Mahindra's Pack Two trims of the XEV 9e and BE 6 both feature a quite packed list of exterior and interior amenities. Exteriors feature full LED lighting — headlamps, fog lamps with cornering capability, DRLs, and rear lamps. It further gets 19-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts and lighted logos.

Step inside, and the cabin tilts toward a technology-focused and cozy design. Both vehicles employ leatherette trim, with the display configuration varying slightly: the BE 6 boasts a couple of 12.3-inch displays, while the XEV 9e takes it up a notch with a three-screen configuration. Dual-zone auto climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless charging phone pad, a fixed panoramic roof, and ventilated front seats with power are added to make everyday use more convenient. Convenience items include an auto-dimming in-glass rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and push-button start/stop.

On the safety front, both EVs come equipped with six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, disc brakes all around, a rear-view camera, and an electronic park brake with auto hold. There's also high-end safety tech in the form of Level-2 ADAS features that offer features such as lane keep assist and driver fatigue warning — a reflection of how far driver-assist systems are making their way into even non-premium models.