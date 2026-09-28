Mahindra Thar OG: 3 things I liked and 2 I didn't after driving it for 300+ km

Mahindra has given the Thar OG a sizeable update for 2026, with changes aimed at making the SUV easier to use on and off the road. After driving it for more than 300 km around Jodhpur, three things stood out to me, along with two areas that could be better.

The Mahindra Thar OG combines its rugged 4WD hardware with improved road manners and greater refinement for everyday driving.

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What I liked

1. Road manners are much better

The biggest change is the way the Thar behaves on tarmac. Electric power steering replaces the earlier hydraulic system and makes the SUV considerably easier to manoeuvre. It also gains weight at higher speeds, which adds some confidence on the highway.

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{{^usCountry}} The wider 60 mm track helps here as well. Body roll has not disappeared, but the Thar feels more stable than before. I was able to take smooth highway curves at triple-digit speeds without any misbehaviour, provided the steering inputs were smooth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wider 60 mm track helps here as well. Body roll has not disappeared, but the Thar feels more stable than before. I was able to take smooth highway curves at triple-digit speeds without any misbehaviour, provided the steering inputs were smooth. {{/usCountry}}

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Suspension performance has also improved. The PENTALINK rear setup with Watts Link helps control lateral movement, while Frequency Dependent Damping makes bigger bumps and breakers easier to deal with. At very low speeds, below 10 km/h, it is less impressive. Pick up the pace and the Thar absorbs rough surfaces much better.

2. It is noticeably more refined

The Thar OG is quieter inside, with improved insulation and better NVH control. Tyre noise is much less intrusive, making longer journeys more comfortable.

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There are visual upgrades too. The new front-end design, 19-inch alloys, LED lighting and Truffle Brown seats give the SUV a more mature appearance without taking away its rugged identity.

3. Off-road ability remains the core strength

The Thar OG continues to deliver where it matters most for enthusiasts. Our drive through sand dunes and the desert around Jodhpur showed that the SUV has not lost its off-road character.

The electronically locking rear differential is easier to operate, while the front brake-locking differential helps when a wheel loses traction. Terrain modes also make driving over loose surfaces simpler.

The turbo-petrol produces 161 bhp and 330 Nm. Turbo lag is noticeable, but the turbo whistle and exhaust note add some drama when the engine is pushed.

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(Also read: Mahindra Thar OG first drive review: More civilised on-road, still wild off it)

What I didn't like

1. Highway visibility and wind noise issues

The flat windscreen attracts bugs quickly on highway runs, which can become a regular annoyance. There is also a slight whistling sound above 100 km/h. These are small issues, but they stand out more now that the Thar is becoming better suited to long road trips.

2. Some cabin details still feel behind the times

The ORVMs vibrate at higher speeds, and the reverse camera could offer better image quality. More importantly, a modern interface for the display and better speakers would improve the cabin experience considerably.

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Braking is stronger with discs on all four wheels, although the SUV still experiences noticeable nose dive under hard braking. The Thar OG starts at ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping its entry point relatively accessible despite the added equipment and refinement.