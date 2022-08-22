Mahindra, Toyota & Audi among brands set to launch their cars next month. Check list

If you are planning to buy a new car next month, you shouldn't miss this update. Several automobile giants are planning to launch their brand new cars in September. Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra, Hyundai and Audi will unveil their cars in the festive seasons, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.Here are the high-end cars which will be unveiled in the Indian markets in September.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hyundai Venue N LineOn September , automobile giant Hyundai will unveil its Venue N Line car. The new car is powered by a 1 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which will generate torque of 120 PS and 172 Newton metre. It will be equipped with features like visual enhancement, tuned suspension and sporting exhaust system.Mahindra XUV400Mahindra will unveil its electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) on September 8. This new SUV will be based on the X100 platform of existing XUV300. Mahindra's XUV 400 is expected to be equipped with a 150 horse power electric motor. It might be available with a range of 400 kilometres.Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

This year, Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the biggest launch of Toyota. This five-seater car is competing with Hyundai Creta, Kia Celtos, MG Astor etc. It is powered by a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid petrol engine. It will have features like six airbags, automatic climate control and large touchscreen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki will unveil its mid-size SUV named Grand Vitara. This SUV is powered by power train and mechanical component and a mileage of 27 kilometres per litre.

New Audi Q3

For New Audi Q3, the online and showroom bookings have already started. This ultra-luxury car will be sold in premium plus and technology trims. It is powered by 2.0 litres four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It can race to a speed of 100 kilometres per hour in just 7.3 seconds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON