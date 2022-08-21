Mahindra's electric SUV to be launched on September 6. Check price, features

Automobile giant Mahindra is set to launch the electric version of XUV300 on September 6. The new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) has been named as XUV400 and is being seen as a direct competition to Tata Nexon EV, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.According to the report, after charging XUV400 can run for 350-400 kilometres. As compared to this Nexon EV has a range of 312 kms and Nexon EV Max has a range of 437 kms. This SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.SpecificationsThe Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle will be equipped with several connected technologies. Besides Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS), daytime running lamp (DRL) and new headlight, it will also have close-off front grill and newly-designed tail lamp, the Live Hindustan report stated.Price

Mahindra XUV400 is expected to be priced at ₹15 lakh.Mahindra's EV ambitionsThe automobile giant is aiming to emerge as a leader in the electric passenger vehicle segment. Last week, Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra signed a term sheet under which the German automobile giant will supply electric components to the Indian counterpart, Reuters reported.

The agreement covers components of Volkswagen's open platform for electric vehicles (EVs), called MEB, to be supplied to Mahindra's new electric platform INGLO, the companies said.

The INGLO platform, which will power all of Mahindra's EVs, offers options ranging from 60-80 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery capacity and fast-charging of up to 80% in less than 30 minutes, Mahindra said, without specifying the range of the EVs.

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra has already said the time is ripe to enter the electric passenger vehicle segment. “Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles,” PTI had quoted him.

The Indian auto major announced that it will launch five new electric Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for both domestic and international markets, with the first four expected to hit the road between 2024 and 2026.

The company would introduce the first of the five e-SUVs towards the end of 2024, starting with the Indian market.

