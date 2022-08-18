Maruti launches Alto K10 at starting price of 3.99 lakh. Details here

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched the much-awaited Alto K10 starting for ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the hatchback goes up to ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Alto K10 is powered by the new-gen K-series 1.0L dual jet, dual VVT engine, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Thursday. The car measures 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm.

The engine generates power of 49kW (66.62PS) at 5500 rpm and maximum torque at 89Nm at 3500 rpm, the report added.

The Alto K10 is equipped with many safety features including Anti-lock braking (ABS) with the Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Reverse Parking Sensor, dual front airbags and speed sensing auto door lock among others.

It also has a pretensioner and force limit front seat belt.

The hatchback comes in 11 variants- STD 1L 5MT, LXi 1L 5MT, LXi (O) 1L 5MT, VXi 1L 5MT, VXi (O) 1L 5MT, VXi+ 1L 5MT, VXi+ (O) 1L 5MT, VXi 1L AGS, VXi 1L (O) AGS, VXi+ 1L AGS and VXi+ 1L (O) AGS.

Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the automatic variant of Alto K10 will give a mileage of 24.90 km/l and the manual variant will give a mileage of 24.39 km/l.

The newly launched hatchback is based on the Heartect platform.

Maruti Suzuki has provided a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system in Alto K10. The infotainment system supports Apple Car Play, and Android Auto, besides USB, Bluetooth and AUX cable.

The car's steering comes with a new design along with mounted controls.

