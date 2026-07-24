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Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift to launch today in India

Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Brezza facelift in India today. The refreshed SUV is expected to build on the outgoing model.

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 10:43:45 IST
By Ayush Arya
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Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the updated Brezza in India today. The compact SUV is expected to receive design revisions, new features and additional safety tech. Bookings for the Brezza facelift are already open across Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships and on the company's official website for a token amount of 11,000.

What's changing on the outside and inside?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift teaser
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift teaser

On the outside, the Brezza facelift is expected to feature a redesigned front fascia with a revised grille, updated LED headlamps and a new bumper. Changes at the rear could include revised LED tail lamps and an updated bumper, while higher variants are also likely to get a new design for the alloy wheels.

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Inside, the SUV is expected to receive a refreshed dashboard layout along with a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti Suzuki is also likely to offer new upholstery and trim finishes to give the cabin a more premium appearance.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift live launch and latest updates)

What new features can you expect?

Safety is also expected to receive an update. The Brezza facelift is likely to offer six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) package on select variants. Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking are expected to be part of the ADAS suite.

What about the engine options ?

Under the hood, the Brezza facelift is expected to continue with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki could introduce a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine on select variants. A factory-fitted CNG option is also expected to remain part of the lineup. Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices, complete variant-wise features and technical specifications of the Brezza facelift at the launch event later today.

 
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