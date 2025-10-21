Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Which compact SUV should you choose?

The compact SUV segment in India is booming, with buyers looking for a blend of style, technology, and practicality in their daily drives. Maruti Suzuki, a dominant player in this segment, has recently strengthened its lineup with two compelling options: the Victoris and the Grand Vitara. While both vehicles fall under the compact SUV umbrella, they cater to slightly different tastes and priorities. The Victoris is aimed at tech-savvy buyers who want a contemporary design and modern features, while the Grand Vitara appeals to those who prefer a more traditional SUV look with proven reliability. With both models priced in a similar range and offering overlapping powertrain options, choosing between them comes down to design preference, feature requirements, and driving experience. This comparison explores their key differences to help potential buyers make an informed decision. Get Launch Updates on Maruti Suzuki Victoris Notify me Notify me The Grand Vitara and Victoris share the same platform and underpinnings.

Dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara Dimensions Difference Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Length + 15 mm 4,360 mm 4,345 mm Width - 1,795 mm 1,795 mm Height + 10 mm 1,655 mm 1,645 mm Wheelbase - 2,600 mm 2,600 mm Prev Next

Exterior Design

The Maruti Victoris stands out with its sharp, modern design. It features a bold front grille, sleek LED headlamps, and crisp body lines that give it a sporty, aggressive look. Its styling clearly targets younger buyers or those who want a compact SUV that feels contemporary and premium.

The Grand Vitara, by contrast, has a more traditional SUV aesthetic. It comes with a robust build, chrome-accented grille, and conventional headlamps, appealing to buyers who prefer a classic, no-nonsense SUV look. While less flashy than the Victoris, its design communicates reliability and durability.

Interior & Features

Inside, the Victoris boasts a tech-forward cabin with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, and ambient lighting. Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision mitigation further enhance safety and convenience. Even the dashboard and steering wheel design looks more modern than the Grand Vitara.

The Grand Vitara is more conservative inside, with a more basic instrument cluster, a smaller infotainment screen, and a straightforward dashboard layout. It offers all essential features, but lacks some of the advanced technology present in the Victoris, making it more suited for buyers who prefer simplicity and ease of use.

Performance and fuel economy

Claimed fuel efficiency of Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara Engine type Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong hybrid 28.65 kmpl 27.97 kmpl Mild-hybrid FWD MT 21.18 kmpl 21.11 kmpl Mild-hybrid FWD AT 21.06 kmpl 20.58 kmpl Mild-hybrid AWD AT 19.07 kmpl 19.20 kmpl CNG 27.02 km/kg 26.6 km/kg View All Prev Next

Both SUVs are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, a strong hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine and an all-wheel drive powertrain as well, ensuring that there is an option for everyone. In terms of the fuel economy, the Victoris, delivers a slightly better fuel efficiency as per Maruti Suzuki.

Pricing & Variants

The Victoris starts at ₹10.50 lakh and goes up to ₹19.99 lakh for the top-end variant, offering modern features at an attractive price. The Grand Vitara is priced slightly higher, from ₹10.77 lakh to ₹19.72 lakh, positioning itself as a classic and reliable choice for buyers seeking a proven SUV experience.

Verdict

For buyers who prioritise cutting-edge design, modern technology, and a refined driving experience, the Maruti Victoris is the better choice. Its contemporary styling, advanced safety features, and competitive pricing make it appealing for urban buyers and tech enthusiasts.

The Grand Vitara, meanwhile, is ideal for those who value traditional SUV styling, proven reliability, and a straightforward driving experience. Its classic design and durability continue to attract a loyal customer base.

Ultimately, both SUVs have their own strengths, and the choice should depend on your personal preferences, whether you value modern tech or classic SUV charm.