Maruti Suzuki Victoris mileage test: Curious how fuel-efficient Maruti's latest SUV is? Here's the result…

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has been introduced as a youthful, feature-rich, and affordable SUV for India's younger car buyers. Its introductory pricing and segment-first features have already created a buzz, but the real-world driving experience tells a more complete story. One of the biggest questions buyers ask of any Maruti Suzuki model is its fuel efficiency. Recently, the Victoris was put through a controlled mileage test during the official media drive, and the outcome was quite encouraging. The new Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets a lot of modern equipment, such as Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Test conditions: How the mileage was measured

The test was conducted on the ZXI (O) AllGrip variant of the Victoris, powered by the brand’s 1462 cc K15C smart hybrid petrol engine. The conditions were set to mirror realistic highway driving:

Speed was maintained at 80 km/h using adaptive cruise control.

The route covered a 50 km stretch on the highway.

Climate control was set to 24°C inside the cabin.

Driving mode was left on Auto.

These parameters ensured that the test was consistent and close to real-world usage rather than being artificially ideal.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris first drive review: Sliding into the new era)

Engine and performance setup

The K15C smart hybrid engine is one Maruti has been using across several models, but here it is paired with the AllGrip Select system. The numbers stand at 101.6 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 139 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. Despite being hybrid-assisted, the Victoris carries a gross weight of 1,765 kg, making its mileage performance particularly important for buyers. However, the model we tested was only the smart hybrid model, which featured only the auto start-stop functionality.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris mileage test results

After completing the highway run, the Victoris achieved 19 kmpl, which is very close to the ARAI-certified figure. For a mid-size SUV with an AWD system, this result highlights a strong balance between efficiency and capability.

Safety and features on offer beyond mileage

Fuel efficiency is only part of the Victoris’ appeal. The SUV is also notable for its strong safety credentials. It has secured a 5-star safety rating from both BNCAP and GNCAP, making it only the second Maruti Suzuki product to earn such recognition.

In addition, Maruti has loaded the Victoris with a host of first-in-segment features to appeal to younger and tech-savvy buyers. Coupled with an introductory price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it positions itself as a competitive player in the crowded SUV market.

Key takeaways

Mileage achieved in test: 19.1 kmpl

Tested on: ZXI (O) AllGrip AWD variant

Engine: 1462 cc K15C smart hybrid petrol, 101.6 bhp, 139 Nm

Safety: 5-star BNCAP & GNCAP rating

Price: ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Verdict

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris manages to live up to its fuel efficiency promise, delivering close to its certified mileage figure under real-world highway conditions. Combined with its safety ratings, youthful features, and competitive pricing, the Victoris makes a strong case for itself in the mid-size SUV segment.