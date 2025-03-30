Mercedes-Benz E-Class becomes dearer in India, price hikes for select variants

Mercedes-Benz has increased the pricing of one of its most popular cars in India, the E-Class. Effective immediately, select variants of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class now come costlier than before. The price hikes have been enforced on both petrol and diesel versions of the luxury sedan. Select variants of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have become more expensive in India.

Interestingly, the price hike for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes at a time when several automakers in the mass-market segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, including Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Tata Motors, etc., have announced price hikes for their respective offerings in the country, citing reasons like rising cost of raw materials, inflation, higher production costs etc.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Price

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan is available in three different variants, which are - E200, E220d and 450 4Matic. The prices of the E200 and E220d variants have been increased by ₹1 lakh each. With this price hike effective, the E200 variant is now available at a starting price of ₹79.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the E220d variant now comes available at a starting price of ₹82.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

On the other hand, the pricing of the 450 4Matic version of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class remains unchanged. It comes available at a starting price of ₹92.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in India with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The diesel variant is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 194 bhp peak power and 440 Nm of maximum torque.

On the petrol front, the luxury car gets a 2.0-litre motor and a 3.0-litre unit. The smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the bigger 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol power mill is capable of pumping out 375 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque.

All these three variants of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class come equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard fitment. For transmission duty, all these three versions of the E-Class come equipped with a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard.