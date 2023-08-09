Mercedes-Benz introduces new GLC SUV in India, starting at 73.5 lakhs

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the latest model of its premium SUV, the GLC, in India, with prices starting from ₹73.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It has already amassed a significant demand, securing over 1,500 bookings since the initiation of the booking process, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz latest model of its premium SUV, the GLC.(Mercedes-Benz)

Lance Bennett, Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) of Mercedes-Benz India, expressed optimism for a double-digit sales growth this year, with the GLC projected to contribute around 15 per cent to the overall sales volume.

"We've got some really good demand in the first couple of weeks of order taking. The GLC is a very important product for us," he said.

What are Mercedes-Benz's future releases?

With regards to upcoming product launches, Bennett said that five new models have already been introduced this year, and the company is gearing up for the launch of more vehicles by the end of 2023. Furthermore, he noted that one of the imminent launches will feature an electric vehicle (EV).

1. Dual petrol and diesel power trains:

The second generation GLC is available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol variant is priced at ₹73.5 lakh, while the diesel variant costs ₹74.5 lakh.

2. Local assembly:

The model is manufactured at Mercedes-Benz's Chakan plant in Pune. The GLC is among the 14 models that Mercedes-Benz assembles at its Chakan facility.

3. Variants for diverse terrain:

The SUV is offered in two main variants: GLC 300 4MATIC and GLC 220d 4MATIC.

Both variants come equipped with the all-wheel 4MATIC system as standard, to ensure optimal traction across various terrains.

4. Infotainment and design:

Distinguishing itself, the new GLC debuts Mercedes-Benz's latest NTG 7 infotainment system in the SUV lineup.

Its updated dimensions compared to the previous model translate into a more spacious cabin and boot space.

5. Performance and speed:

GLC 300 4MATIC: Empowered by a 2-litre petrol engine, the variant can achieve an impressive top speed of 240 km/hr.

GLC 220d 4MATIC: Fitted with a 2-litre diesel engine, this variant boasts a top speed of 219 km/hr, combining power with efficiency.

(Input from PTI)

