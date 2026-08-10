MG Hector gets benefits worth up to 60,000 in August

JSW MG Motor India has rolled out a limited-period purchase programme for the MG Hector in August 2026, offering benefits of up to ₹60,000 for eligible customers. With the SUV priced from ₹11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the package gives buyers a clearer picture of how much the current incentives can reduce the overall cost of ownership. The offer comes as the Hector completes seven years in India, but the buying benefit is the main focus for customers this month.

What the offer includes

MG Hector buyers in August 2026 can access a limited-period offer with benefits worth up to ₹60,000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The programme combines exchange benefits, loyalty rewards, corporate benefits and anniversary discounts. Depending on eligibility, the total value of these benefits can reach ₹60,000. For a buyer choosing the entry price point, that would bring the effective ex-showroom outlay down to about ₹11.39 lakh before taxes, insurance and registration charges.

This is not a single flat cash discount. Instead, the offer bundles different benefit categories, which means the final saving may vary from buyer to buyer. Customers who qualify for more than one incentive stand to get the strongest value from the August programme.

Finance support

Along with the discount package, JSW MG Motor India is also offering 100 per cent on-road price funding with tenure options of up to 84 months, or seven years. This is meant to make ownership easier for customers who prefer longer repayment plans.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the company is also extending 100 per cent funding support on accessories for the new SUV. That can help buyers spread out the cost of add-ons rather than paying for them upfront. Offer timing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the company is also extending 100 per cent funding support on accessories for the new SUV. That can help buyers spread out the cost of add-ons rather than paying for them upfront. Offer timing {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The programme is available only for eligible bookings made during August 2026. Buyers interested in the offer will need to confirm which benefit categories apply to them, since the final savings will depend on individual eligibility.

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, said, “As we celebrate this important milestone, we wanted to thank our customers with an ownership programme that delivers value far beyond the purchase of the vehicle. The Anniversary Programme reflects our customer-first philosophy and our commitment to making the MG Hector ownership experience as rewarding as the product itself."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}