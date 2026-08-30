MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV in mind? Here's the complete monthly EMI calculation

JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV in India, which comes as the plug-in hybrid iteration of the same-named electric SUV launched on the very same day. The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes in a seven-seater guise. The plug-in hybrid SUV is available in Exclusive and Essence trim choices, and priced between ₹25.69 lakh and ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is also available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which brings down the upfront cost to ₹21.79 lakh, with the battery rental commanding ₹3.2 per kilometre.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is based on the automaker's ADAPT architecture, which is a modular platform capable of housing different types of electrified powertrain technology.

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Powering the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is a 1.5-litre engine paired with a 20.5 kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Combined, the hybrid powertrain enables the SUV to run up to a 1,100 km range, out of which, in pure electric mode, the SUV can run more than 115 km. MG claims the PHEV returns 22-25 km fuel economy. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in nine seconds. It churns out 148 kW of power.

If you are planning to buy the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 60 months. Also, to calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered all the variants of the SUV.

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MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Exclusive ₹ 25.69 lakh 9.5% 60 months ₹ 53,954 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence ₹ 27.79 lakh ₹ 58,364

{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV commands a monthly EMI between ₹53,954 and ₹58,364, depending on the variant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV commands a monthly EMI between ₹53,954 and ₹58,364, depending on the variant. {{/usCountry}}

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However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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