MG Motor brings ADAS technology to ZS EV, launches Exclusive Pro trim at 27.90 lakh

MG Motor brings ADAS technology to ZS EV, launches Exclusive Pro trim at 27.90 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 15, 2023 06:01 PM IST

The Exclusive Pro variant comes equipped with as many as 17 Level-2 ADAS features.

MG Motor has updated its ZS EV in India, introducing the ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) to the electric SUV, doing so by means of a new variant. Exclusive Pro, now the model's top trim, comes equipped with the Level-2 ADAS technology.

ZS EV: ADAS features

MG Motor's ZS EV (File Image)

The Exclusive Pro variant has as many as 17 Level-2 ADAS features. These include traffic jam assist, forward collision warning, speed assist system, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and more.

ZS EV: Safety features

The rest of the safety features are the same as those in the other two trims. These are: 6 airbags, hill descent control, 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-start assist, and ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution).

ZS EV: Variants and price list

The newly-introduced trim is priced at 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The others are: Exclusive ( 27.30 lakh; ex-showroom) and Excite ( 23.38 lakh; ex-showroom).

Also, Exclusive Pro and Exclusive each has a Dual Tone sub-variant, available for 28 lakh and 27.40 lakh, respectively (both prices ex-showroom).

ZS EV: Powertrain

The SUV is powered by an electric motor that puts out 174 bhp of maximum power and 280 Nm of peak torque. The car, which, as per MG Motor, takes 8.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph, offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

ZS EV: Driving range

For ZS EV, the automaker claims a driving range of 461 km on a single charge. A 7.4 kW AC charger takes 8.5 hours to fully charge the vehicle's battery. On the other hand, a 50 kW DC charger takes just one hour to charge the battery from 0 to 80%.

