⁠MG Windsor EV in garage? Key genuine accessories to explore

MG Windsor EV is the bestselling electric car in India. Within a short span after its launch in India, the MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in the country. Dubbed a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), the MG Windsor EV has earned so much popularity owing to its focus on cabin space and high-end technology-aided features. The Windsor EV is positioned between the compact MG Comet EV and the larger MG ZS EV in the automaker's product lineup in India.

Personalised Offers on MG Windsor EV Check Offers MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in India within a short span of time, blending practicality and premiumness in a single package.

The MG Windsor EV is available in two battery options: a 38 kWh and a 52.9 kWh unit. The smaller pack promises up to 332 km range, while the bigger battery promises up to 449 km range on a single charge. This translates to a real-world range between 260 km and 400 km for the EV.

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Priced between ₹14.10 lakh and ₹18.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Windsor EV comes with aero-lounge seats, massive touchscreen display, infinity view glass roof, V2L and V2V charging tech, as well as advanced safety features. Enhancing its affordability is the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) scheme, which reduces the upfront cost by roughly ₹3.5 lakh.

If you own an MG Windsor EV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guidebook for you.

MG Windsor EV: Key genuine accessories to buy

MG Windsor EV: Key genuine accessories to buy Essential Kit ( ₹ 27,678) Signature kit ( ₹ 49,890) Supreme kit ( ₹ 74,198) Voyager pack Elegance pack Luxe Interior Comfort pack Smart Tech Connectivity pack Body side moulding

Tail lamp garnish

Wheel arch cladding

Roof rail garnish

Front grille element

DRL garnish

Mud flaps

3D mats (Cavin + Boot)

Infotainment screen guard Body side moulding

Tail lamp garnish

Bumper corner protector

Wheel arch cladding

Roof rail garnish

Front grille element

DRL garnish

Door edge guard

Mud flaps

Weather deflector

3D mats (Cabin + Boot)

Infotainment screen guard

Drive mate Pro+ Body side moulding

Tail lamp garnish

ORVM garnish

Bumper corner protector

Wheel arch cladding

Roof rail garnish

Front grille element

DRL garnish

Door edge guard

Mud flaps

Weather deflector

Car cover

Spare wheel kit

Sill plate

3D mats (Cabin + Boot)

Tool kit

Infotainment screen guard

Drive mate Pro+ Front skid plate

Rear skid plate

Weather deflector

Alloy wheel garnish

Rear bull bar

Sun shades Chrome hood branding

Black hood branding

Spoiler garnish

Door edge guard

Speaker ring sets

Hood garnish

ORVM garnish Parcel shelf kit

Anti-slip mat

Armrest with glass holder

Centre console cup holder

Cup holder silica case

Convertible cup holder

Dashboard organiser Drive mate Pro+

Portable wireless vacuum cleaner

Car mounting wireless charger

Rear seat entertainment unit

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{{^usCountry}} MG offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Windsor EV. There are three different kit packs on offer from the automaker for the MG Windsor EV, which are Essential, Signature, and Supreme. The Essential kit is the most affordable one and is priced at ₹27,678. On the other hand, the Signature and Supreme kits are priced at ₹49,890 and ₹74,198, respectively. Besides that, there are some accessory pack options on offer which come dedicatedly focused on special purposes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MG offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Windsor EV. There are three different kit packs on offer from the automaker for the MG Windsor EV, which are Essential, Signature, and Supreme. The Essential kit is the most affordable one and is priced at ₹27,678. On the other hand, the Signature and Supreme kits are priced at ₹49,890 and ₹74,198, respectively. Besides that, there are some accessory pack options on offer which come dedicatedly focused on special purposes. {{/usCountry}}

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