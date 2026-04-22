...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

⁠MG Windsor EV in garage? Key genuine accessories to explore

MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in India within a short span of time, blending practicality and premiumness in a single package.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:42 am IST
By Mainak Das

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

MG Windsor EV is the bestselling electric car in India. Within a short span after its launch in India, the MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in the country. Dubbed a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), the MG Windsor EV has earned so much popularity owing to its focus on cabin space and high-end technology-aided features. The Windsor EV is positioned between the compact MG Comet EV and the larger MG ZS EV in the automaker's product lineup in India.

Personalised Offers on
MG Windsor EV
Check Offers
MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in India within a short span of time, blending practicality and premiumness in a single package.

The MG Windsor EV is available in two battery options: a 38 kWh and a 52.9 kWh unit. The smaller pack promises up to 332 km range, while the bigger battery promises up to 449 km range on a single charge. This translates to a real-world range between 260 km and 400 km for the EV.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

MG Windsor EV

₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Kia Carens Clavis EV

₹ 17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

VinFast VF6

₹ 16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Nexon EV

₹ 12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra 3XO EV

₹ 13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Priced between 14.10 lakh and 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Windsor EV comes with aero-lounge seats, massive touchscreen display, infinity view glass roof, V2L and V2V charging tech, as well as advanced safety features. Enhancing its affordability is the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) scheme, which reduces the upfront cost by roughly 3.5 lakh.

If you own an MG Windsor EV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guidebook for you.

MG Windsor EV: Key genuine accessories to buy

MG Windsor EV: Key genuine accessories to buy
Essential Kit ( 27,678)Signature kit ( 49,890)Supreme kit ( 74,198)Voyager packElegance packLuxe Interior Comfort packSmart Tech Connectivity pack
  • Body side moulding
  • Tail lamp garnish
  • Wheel arch cladding
  • Roof rail garnish
  • Front grille element
  • DRL garnish
  • Mud flaps
  • 3D mats (Cavin + Boot)
  • Infotainment screen guard
  • Body side moulding
  • Tail lamp garnish
  • Bumper corner protector
  • Wheel arch cladding
  • Roof rail garnish
  • Front grille element
  • DRL garnish
  • Door edge guard
  • Mud flaps
  • Weather deflector
  • 3D mats (Cabin + Boot)
  • Infotainment screen guard
  • Drive mate Pro+
  • Body side moulding
  • Tail lamp garnish
  • ORVM garnish
  • Bumper corner protector
  • Wheel arch cladding
  • Roof rail garnish
  • Front grille element
  • DRL garnish
  • Door edge guard
  • Mud flaps
  • Weather deflector
  • Car cover
  • Spare wheel kit
  • Sill plate
  • 3D mats (Cabin + Boot)
  • Tool kit
  • Infotainment screen guard
  • Drive mate Pro+
  • Front skid plate
  • Rear skid plate
  • Weather deflector
  • Alloy wheel garnish
  • Rear bull bar
  • Sun shades
  • Chrome hood branding
  • Black hood branding
  • Spoiler garnish
  • Door edge guard
  • Speaker ring sets
  • Hood garnish
  • ORVM garnish
  • Parcel shelf kit
  • Anti-slip mat
  • Armrest with glass holder
  • Centre console cup holder
  • Cup holder silica case
  • Convertible cup holder
  • Dashboard organiser
  • Drive mate Pro+
  • Portable wireless vacuum cleaner
  • Car mounting wireless charger
  • Rear seat entertainment unit
 
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home / Car and Bike / ⁠MG Windsor EV in garage? Key genuine accessories to explore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.