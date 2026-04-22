MG Windsor EV in garage? Key genuine accessories to explore
MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in India within a short span of time, blending practicality and premiumness in a single package.
MG Windsor EV is the bestselling electric car in India. Within a short span after its launch in India, the MG Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in the country. Dubbed a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), the MG Windsor EV has earned so much popularity owing to its focus on cabin space and high-end technology-aided features. The Windsor EV is positioned between the compact MG Comet EV and the larger MG ZS EV in the automaker's product lineup in India.
The MG Windsor EV is available in two battery options: a 38 kWh and a 52.9 kWh unit. The smaller pack promises up to 332 km range, while the bigger battery promises up to 449 km range on a single charge. This translates to a real-world range between 260 km and 400 km for the EV.
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₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs
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Priced between ₹14.10 lakh and ₹18.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Windsor EV comes with aero-lounge seats, massive touchscreen display, infinity view glass roof, V2L and V2V charging tech, as well as advanced safety features. Enhancing its affordability is the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) scheme, which reduces the upfront cost by roughly ₹3.5 lakh.
If you own an MG Windsor EV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive guidebook for you.
MG Windsor EV: Key genuine accessories to buy
|MG Windsor EV: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Essential Kit ( ₹27,678)
|Signature kit ( ₹49,890)
|Supreme kit ( ₹74,198)
|Voyager pack
|Elegance pack
|Luxe Interior Comfort pack
|Smart Tech Connectivity pack
MG offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Windsor EV. There are three different kit packs on offer from the automaker for the MG Windsor EV, which are Essential, Signature, and Supreme. The Essential kit is the most affordable one and is priced at ₹27,678. On the other hand, the Signature and Supreme kits are priced at ₹49,890 and ₹74,198, respectively. Besides that, there are some accessory pack options on offer which come dedicatedly focused on special purposes.{{/usCountry}}
MG offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Windsor EV. There are three different kit packs on offer from the automaker for the MG Windsor EV, which are Essential, Signature, and Supreme. The Essential kit is the most affordable one and is priced at ₹27,678. On the other hand, the Signature and Supreme kits are priced at ₹49,890 and ₹74,198, respectively. Besides that, there are some accessory pack options on offer which come dedicatedly focused on special purposes.{{/usCountry}}