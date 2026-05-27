Planning to book a Honda ZR-V? Key genuine accessories you can buy for it

The Honda ZR-V is a premium, sporty hybrid SUV that is slated to be launched in the Indian passenger vehicle market soon. Honda Cars India has already unveiled this SUV during the launch of the new 2026 Honda City facelift midsize sedan. Pre-launch bookings for the Honda ZR-V have also commenced across India, with deliveries slated to start in July this year.
Honda is yet to announce the pricing, though. However, it is expected to be priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be brought to India as a fully imported, Completely Built Unit (CBU) model.
Upon launch, the Honda ZR-V will be positioned above the Honda Elevate SUV in the carmaker's product lineup in India. The Honda ZR-V combines sharp, crossover-like aesthetics with highly efficient performance. Powering this upcoming SUV is a 2.0-litre strong hybrid e:HEV powertrain. This powertrain is capable of churning out 182 bhp peak power and 315 Nm of maximum torque, while promising a stellar claimed fuel efficiency of 22.8 kmpl.
As Honda has unveiled this SUV, it looks eye-catching and attention-worthy. However, the carmaker is offering a host of genuine accessories for the SUV, which will further amplify its distinctiveness and appeal to the customers.
If you are planning to book the Honda ZR-V, here are the key genuine accessories to explore.
Honda ZR-V: Key genuine accessories to buy
Honda ZR-V: Genuine accessories on offer
3D boot mat
Floor mat
Mud guard
Key chain
Body cover
As of now, Honda Cars India is offering just five genuine accessories for the SUV, which are mostly focused on the functionality enhancement of the ZR-V. However, with the launch, the carmaker is expected to add more items to the accessory list for this SUV. The currently available accessories for the SUV include a 3D boot mat, floor mat, mud guard, key chain and body cover.
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