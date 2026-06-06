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Planning to buy Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel? Here's your complete EMI guide

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes priced at ₹72,792 (ex-showroom).

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Hero MotoCorp has launched the Flex Fuel variant of the HF Deluxe in India at 72,792 (ex-showroom). Christened as Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, the commuter motorcycle has been launched at a time when the Indian government is focusing on increasing the ethanol content in petrol to 85% in the near future. The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes with several technology upgrades to become compatible with E85 fuel, which is a mixture of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, likely to be available across the fuel stations in India in the near future, as per the government's strategy.

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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes priced at 72,792 (ex-showroom).

Powering the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is the same engine that works on the standard version of the bike. However, it has received upgraded technology to be compatible with E85 petrol.

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If you are planning to buy the all-new Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the possible monthly EMI amount that you would have to pay.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel: How much EMI to pay every month

To calculate the monthly EMI amount, the loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel 72,792 72,7929.5%12 months 6,383
24 months 3,342

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 6,383. On the other hand, in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 3,342.

 
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