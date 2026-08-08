Planning to buy Honda Activa 110? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter range in the Indian two-wheeler market. The Activa 110, also known as Activa 6G, is the entry-level model in the range. The Honda Activa 110 is sold in the country as a no-nonsense, daily commuter scooter, available in three variants: Std, DLX and Smart. The pricing for these ranges between ₹76,083 and ₹91,082 (ex-showroom).

Honda Activa 125 EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ Month Check Eligibility Honda Activa 110 is one of the bestselling scooters in the Indian market, which is a no-nonsense, practical daily commuter.

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The 110 cc scooter features a metal body. Its primary external outer panels, including the front fender and main body framing, are made of heavy-duty metal, giving the Honda Activa 110 a solid and sturdy build compared to scooters that use full plastic body kits. It is powered by a 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine, which is capable of churning out 7.88 bhp peak power and 9.05 Nm of maximum torque.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Activa 110 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI payable.

Honda Activa 110: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Honda Activa 110, we have considered all three variants of the scooter. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

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Honda Activa 110: Monthly EMI calculation Model & Variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Hona Activa 110 Std ₹ 76,083 9.5% 24 months ₹ 3,144 Honda Activa 110 DLX ₹ 86,611 ₹ 3,977 Honda Activa 110 Smart ₹ 91,082 ₹ 3,764

{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Honda Activa 110 ranges between ₹3,144 and ₹3,764, depending on the variant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Honda Activa 110 ranges between ₹3,144 and ₹3,764, depending on the variant. {{/usCountry}}

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However, one must remember that the monthly EMI amount depends on multiple factors, including the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, repayment duration, rate of interest, etc.

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