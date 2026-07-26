Planning to buy Kia Seltos? Key genuine accessories with prices to explore

The Kia Seltos is a widely popular mid-size compact SUV known for its premium cabin, tech-loaded features, and aggressive ‘Digital Tiger’ styling. The Kia SUV is priced between ₹10.99 Lakh and ₹22.02 Lakh (ex-showroom). It holds a top-tier 5-star BNCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest family vehicles in its segment.

Kia Seltos EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ Month Check Eligibility Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling SUVs in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

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The Kia Seltos in its stock version comes quite stylish and aggressively designed, which grabs attention at the very first glance on the road. However, there are many customers who seek to add more distinctive visual elements as well as enhance the comfort and convenience quotient by adding accessories. Kia has a solution for that as well. It offers a wide range of accessories.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos or are already owning one, and want to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories with their respective prices.

Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories and prices

Kia Seltos: Accessories & prices Accessories Price Body side moulding ₹ 5,149 - ₹ 5,249 Car cover ₹ 3,199 C-pillar badge ₹ 749 Door edge guard ₹ 449 Tail gate extender ₹ 1,949 Window beading ₹ 3,599 Door visor ₹ 3,349 Front skid extender ₹ 2,699 Hood scoop ₹ 1,299 Key cover ₹ 699 Mud flap ₹ 699 Rear boot garnish ₹ 1,299 Rear skid extender ₹ 2,749 Side fender fin ₹ 1,099 Side step ₹ 22,749 3D boot mat ₹ 2,999 Neck rest cushion ₹ 1,529 Trunk sill guard ₹ 2,149 Door sill guard ₹ 1,599 Sunshade (A+C) ₹ 2,399 Sunshade R ₹ 1,999 Screen protector ₹ 823 Seat cover ₹ 9,499 Dual layer mat premium ₹ 8,499 5D cabin mat ₹ 4,499 Carpet mat premium ₹ 6,499 View All

Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the Seltos, which can enhance the visual appeal of the SUV. The interior accessories are meant to add protection to the touchscreen infotainment system and enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants.

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