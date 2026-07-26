Planning to buy Kia Seltos? Key genuine accessories with prices to explore

The Kia Seltos is a widely popular mid-size compact SUV known for its premium cabin, tech-loaded features, and aggressive ‘Digital Tiger’ styling. The Kia SUV is priced between ₹10.99 Lakh and ₹22.02 Lakh (ex-showroom). It holds a top-tier 5-star BNCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest family vehicles in its segment.
The Kia Seltos in its stock version comes quite stylish and aggressively designed, which grabs attention at the very first glance on the road. However, there are many customers who seek to add more distinctive visual elements as well as enhance the comfort and convenience quotient by adding accessories. Kia has a solution for that as well. It offers a wide range of accessories.
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If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos or are already owning one, and want to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories with their respective prices.
Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories and prices
|Kia Seltos: Accessories & prices
|Accessories
|Price
|Body side moulding
|₹5,149 - ₹5,249
|Car cover
|₹3,199
|C-pillar badge
|₹749
|Door edge guard
|₹449
|Tail gate extender
|₹1,949
|Window beading
|₹3,599
|Door visor
|₹3,349
|Front skid extender
|₹2,699
|Hood scoop
|₹1,299
|Key cover
|₹699
|Mud flap
|₹699
|Rear boot garnish
|₹1,299
|Rear skid extender
|₹2,749
|Side fender fin
|₹1,099
|Side step
|₹22,749
|3D boot mat
|₹2,999
|Neck rest cushion
|₹1,529
|Trunk sill guard
|₹2,149
|Door sill guard
|₹1,599
|Sunshade (A+C)
|₹2,399
|Sunshade R
|₹1,999
|Screen protector
|₹823
|Seat cover
|₹9,499
|Dual layer mat premium
|₹8,499
|5D cabin mat
|₹4,499
|Carpet mat premium
|₹6,499
Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the Seltos, which can enhance the visual appeal of the SUV. The interior accessories are meant to add protection to the touchscreen infotainment system and enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants.