Planning to buy Simple Wave? Here is your complete EMI guide

Simple Energy has launched the Simple Wave electric scooter in India, at a starting price of ₹109,999 (ex-showroom). It is the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's first family-oriented electric scooter and is available in three variants: Wave S, Wave, Wave Plus. Deliveries of the Simple Wave will commence from September 25, 2026. It comes to the market at a time when the other major players in the segment have already entered the high-in-demand family electric scooter category.

Simple Wave will compete with other affordable family-oriented electric scooters in the market, like the recently launched Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

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Powered by a 6.4 kW motor with a claimed top speed of up to 90 kmph, the Simple Wave is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds in the Wave and Wave Plus variants, while the S trim takes 4 seconds to reach the same.

The scooter will compete with other affordable family-oriented electric scooters in the market like the recently launched Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

If you are planning to buy the Simple Wave, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI the electric scooter may command.

Simple Wave: How much EMI to pay

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{{^usCountry}} To calculate the monthly EMI for the Simple Wave, we have considered the Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh variant, for which the pricing has been announced at ₹109,999 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been calculated at 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To calculate the monthly EMI for the Simple Wave, we have considered the Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh variant, for which the pricing has been announced at ₹109,999 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been calculated at 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. {{/usCountry}}

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Simple Wave: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Simple Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh ₹ 109,999 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,051

According to the calculation, the Simple Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,051. However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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