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Planning to buy the Kia Seltos? Here’s the full list of accessories you can add to customise your SUV

The new Kia Seltos comes with an eye-catching design and packs loads of features, but it can be personalised with a wide range of genuine accessories.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 09:33 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Kia launched the new generation Seltos earlier this year. The new-gen Kia Seltos SUV has adopted a significantly redesigned look and a plethora of features. Dimensionally, the SUV has grown bigger as well, which gives the Seltos a bolder and stronger road presence. It comes with a wide range of powertrain combinations. The Kia Seltos is already a highly popular model in the Indian passenger vehicle market, and now its appeal has further increased owing to the new generation.

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The new Kia Seltos comes with an eye-catching design and packs loads of features, but it can be personalised with a wide range of genuine accessories.

However, despite all the redesigned touches and new technology-aided features, if you want to personalise the SUV, Kia offers a wide range of genuine accessories. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal by giving the SUV a distinctive look, adding more functionality and value.

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Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories available for the Kia Seltos.

Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories on offer

Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories
Exterior accessoriesPriceInterior accessoriesPrice
Body side moulding 4,899Key cover 699
Body side moulding with insert 4,899Screen protector 799
C-pillar ‘Seltos’ badge 699Neck rest cushion 1,484
Door edge guard 449Seat cover (Brown & Black) 9,499
Chrome tailgate garnish 1,199Seat cover (Grey & Black) 9,499
Tailgate extender 1,7995D cabin mat 4,499
Chrome window beading 3,299Premium carpet mat 6,499
Door visor 2,9993D boot mat 2,999
Chrome front skid plate extender 2,499Door sill guard 1,599
Faux hood scoop 1,299Boot sill guard 1,999
Mud flaps 699Rear windshield sunshade 1,999
Chrome rear skid plate extender 2,499Window sunshades 2,399
Side fender fin 1,099
Side step 21,099
Premium car cover (Silver) 2,899

Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the new-generation Seltos SUV. These accessories can be categorised into two segments: exterior and interior. Some of these accessories are meant to give the Seltos a distinct look, while some are meant to focus on enhancing convenience and comfort for the occupants. In a nutshell, these genuine accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and functionality of the Kia Seltos. These accessories can be purchased from the online store of the OEM, as well as from the offline retail outlets of the carmaker.

 
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