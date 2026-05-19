Planning to buy the Kia Seltos? Here’s the full list of accessories you can add to customise your SUV
The new Kia Seltos comes with an eye-catching design and packs loads of features, but it can be personalised with a wide range of genuine accessories.
Kia launched the new generation Seltos earlier this year. The new-gen Kia Seltos SUV has adopted a significantly redesigned look and a plethora of features. Dimensionally, the SUV has grown bigger as well, which gives the Seltos a bolder and stronger road presence. It comes with a wide range of powertrain combinations. The Kia Seltos is already a highly popular model in the Indian passenger vehicle market, and now its appeal has further increased owing to the new generation.
However, despite all the redesigned touches and new technology-aided features, if you want to personalise the SUV, Kia offers a wide range of genuine accessories. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal by giving the SUV a distinctive look, adding more functionality and value.
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Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories available for the Kia Seltos.
Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories on offer
|Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories
|Exterior accessories
|Price
|Interior accessories
|Price
|Body side moulding
|₹4,899
|Key cover
|₹699
|Body side moulding with insert
|₹4,899
|Screen protector
|₹799
|C-pillar ‘Seltos’ badge
|₹699
|Neck rest cushion
|₹1,484
|Door edge guard
|₹449
|Seat cover (Brown & Black)
|₹9,499
|Chrome tailgate garnish
|₹1,199
|Seat cover (Grey & Black)
|₹9,499
|Tailgate extender
|₹1,799
|5D cabin mat
|₹4,499
|Chrome window beading
|₹3,299
|Premium carpet mat
|₹6,499
|Door visor
|₹2,999
|3D boot mat
|₹2,999
|Chrome front skid plate extender
|₹2,499
|Door sill guard
|₹1,599
|Faux hood scoop
|₹1,299
|Boot sill guard
|₹1,999
|Mud flaps
|₹699
|Rear windshield sunshade
|₹1,999
|Chrome rear skid plate extender
|₹2,499
|Window sunshades
|₹2,399
|Side fender fin
|₹1,099
|Side step
|₹21,099
|Premium car cover (Silver)
|₹2,899
Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the new-generation Seltos SUV. These accessories can be categorised into two segments: exterior and interior. Some of these accessories are meant to give the Seltos a distinct look, while some are meant to focus on enhancing convenience and comfort for the occupants. In a nutshell, these genuine accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and functionality of the Kia Seltos. These accessories can be purchased from the online store of the OEM, as well as from the offline retail outlets of the carmaker.