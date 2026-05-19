Planning to buy the Kia Seltos? Here’s the full list of accessories you can add to customise your SUV

Kia launched the new generation Seltos earlier this year. The new-gen Kia Seltos SUV has adopted a significantly redesigned look and a plethora of features. Dimensionally, the SUV has grown bigger as well, which gives the Seltos a bolder and stronger road presence. It comes with a wide range of powertrain combinations. The Kia Seltos is already a highly popular model in the Indian passenger vehicle market, and now its appeal has further increased owing to the new generation.

Personalised Offers on Kia Seltos Check Offers The new Kia Seltos comes with an eye-catching design and packs loads of features, but it can be personalised with a wide range of genuine accessories.

However, despite all the redesigned touches and new technology-aided features, if you want to personalise the SUV, Kia offers a wide range of genuine accessories. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal by giving the SUV a distinctive look, adding more functionality and value.

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Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories available for the Kia Seltos.

Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories on offer

Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories Exterior accessories Price Interior accessories Price Body side moulding ₹ 4,899 Key cover ₹ 699 Body side moulding with insert ₹ 4,899 Screen protector ₹ 799 C-pillar ‘Seltos’ badge ₹ 699 Neck rest cushion ₹ 1,484 Door edge guard ₹ 449 Seat cover (Brown & Black) ₹ 9,499 Chrome tailgate garnish ₹ 1,199 Seat cover (Grey & Black) ₹ 9,499 Tailgate extender ₹ 1,799 5D cabin mat ₹ 4,499 Chrome window beading ₹ 3,299 Premium carpet mat ₹ 6,499 Door visor ₹ 2,999 3D boot mat ₹ 2,999 Chrome front skid plate extender ₹ 2,499 Door sill guard ₹ 1,599 Faux hood scoop ₹ 1,299 Boot sill guard ₹ 1,999 Mud flaps ₹ 699 Rear windshield sunshade ₹ 1,999 Chrome rear skid plate extender ₹ 2,499 Window sunshades ₹ 2,399 Side fender fin ₹ 1,099 Side step ₹ 21,099 Premium car cover (Silver) ₹ 2,899 View All

Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the new-generation Seltos SUV. These accessories can be categorised into two segments: exterior and interior. Some of these accessories are meant to give the Seltos a distinct look, while some are meant to focus on enhancing convenience and comfort for the occupants. In a nutshell, these genuine accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and functionality of the Kia Seltos. These accessories can be purchased from the online store of the OEM, as well as from the offline retail outlets of the carmaker.

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