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Planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6? 5 things to know before spending your money

lanning to buy the Mahindra BE 6? Here are 5 important things to know about its pricing, variants, range, performance, features, and safety.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 07:37 pm IST
By Ayush Chakraborty

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The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the most popular electric SUVs to come out of India in recent years. Built on Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO platform, it combines a radical design language with long estimated driving ranges, RWD dynamics, and a feature-heavy cabin. But before putting your money down, there are a few important things worth understanding about what the BE 6 actually offers:

1. Pricing and variants

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The Mahindra BE 6 combines long range, RWD performance, and a feature-loaded cabin. Here are 5 things buyers should know before purchasing.
VariantBattery PackEx-showroom Price
Pack One59 kWh 18.90 lakh
Pack One Above59 kWh 20.50 lakh
Pack Two59 kWh 21.90 lakh
Pack Two79 kWh 23.50 lakh
Formula E Edition79 kWh 23.69 lakh
Pack Three Select59 kWh 24.50 lakh
Pack Three79 kWh 26.90 lakh

The Mahindra BE 6 starts at 18.90 lakh for the Pack One variant with the 59 kWh battery. It retains all the essentials as well as some headline features such as the dualscreen setup with connected car tech, cruise control, single-pedal drive, multiple drive modes, fixed glass Infinity Roof, among others.

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Priced at 20.50 lakh, Pack One Above adds features such as dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging, and larger wheels.

Pack Two starts from 21.90 lakh, but also introduces the larger 79 kWh battery ( 23.50 lakh) alongside Level 2 ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition. It also adds leatherette upholstery, Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio, Dolby Atmos, front parking sensors, and sequential turn indicators.

At 24.50 lakh, Pack Three Select introduces premium amenities such as ventilated front seats, powered front seats with memory function, passive keyless entry, powered tailgate with gesture control, a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor, among other features.

The flagship Pack Three builds on this with an ADAS suite featuring four corner radars for blind spot detection, highway assist with auto lane change, rear cross-traffic alert, evasive steering assist, and autonomous emergency steering. Priced at 24.50 lakh, it also exclusively gets the AR head-up display, air purifier, and ambient lighting package.

VariantKey Features
Pack OneDual 12.3-inch screens, connected car tech, cruise control, single-pedal drive, multiple drive modes, Infinity glass roof
Pack One AboveAdds dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, larger alloy wheels
Pack TwoAdds Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio, Dolby Atmos, leatherette upholstery, Level 2 ADAS, front parking sensors, sequential indicators
Formula E EditionFormula E-inspired cosmetic package, exclusive styling elements, based on 79 kWh version
Pack Three SelectAdds ventilated and powered front seats, memory function, powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor, passive keyless entry
Pack ThreeAdds advanced ADAS with auto lane change, rear cross-traffic alert, evasive steering assist, AR HUD, ambient lighting, air purifier

The BE 6 equipped with the 59 kWh battery produces 231 hp and 380 Nm while offering an ARAI-claimed single-charge range of 556 km. Meanwhile, the variant with the larger 79 kWh battery develops 286 hp and the same 380 Nm torque figure, with a claimed range of 682 km.

For buyers regularly covering long distances on the highways, the 79 kWh version will likely be the more attractive option. Mahindra has also equipped the SUV with 175 kW DC fast charging capability, allowing a 20-80 percent top-up in approximately 20 minutes under ideal conditions.

3. Performance and dynamics

The BE 6 is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.

The SUV employs a rear-wheel-drive layout underpinned by a semi-active suspension setup, which is relatively uncommon in this segment. The top-spec 79 kWh variant can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, making it properly quick by midsize SUV standards. Its 207 mm ground clearance also makes it better suited to our difficult roads without sacrificing the distinctively sporty stance.

CategoryDetails
Battery Options59 kWh and 79 kWh
Power figures231 hp (59 kWh), 286 hp (79 kWh) / 380 Nm
DrivetrainRear-wheel drive
Claimed Range556 km (59 kWh), 682 km (79 kWh)
Fast Charging175 kW DC fast charging, 20-80% in ~20 minutes
0-100 km/h6.7 seconds (79 kWh)
Ground Clearance207 mm
Boot Space455 litres
Frunk Storage45 litres
InfotainmentDual 12.3-inch displays with Snapdragon 8295 processor
Audio SystemHarman Kardon 16-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Safety5-star Bharat NCAP rating
ADASLevel 2+ ADAS suite
Other FeaturesPanoramic glass roof, AR HUD, aircraft-style drive selector, semi-active suspension

4. Tech rich interiors

The cabin of the Mahindra BE 6 is designed to emulate the cockpit of a fighter jet with a curved centre console cocooning the driver. It offers dual-screen setup, each measuring 12.3 inches, a square-shaped two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and a gear lever shaped like a thruster inside a jet.

The BE 6 is packed with a wide range of tech. The dashboard is dominated by dual 12.3-inch floating displays powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor paired with 24 GB RAM.

Other major highlights include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, panoramic glass roof, augmented reality head-up display, and an aircraft-inspired drive selector.

Storage practicality is also decent for the segment, with 455 litres of boot space alongside a 45-litre front trunk.

5. Safety suite

The Mahindra BE 6 has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, which strengthens its appeal for family buyers. Depending on the variant, it comes equipped with up to seven airbags, 360-degree camera, electronic safety systems, and a Level-2+ ADAS suite.

 
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