Reliance Jio launches JioMotive, easy-to-install OBC device to make your car ‘smart’. Details

Reliance Jio has launched JioMotive, a small OBD (outbound dialer) device, which, it says, can make any car ‘smart in minutes.'

JioMotive (Image courtesy: Reliance Digital)

“Most smartphone models these days come with internet connectivity, allowing users to access insights into their car’s internals, including location, engine health and even driving performance. But what if you drive an older or a base model new vehicle? Thanks to JioMotive, you can now have these smart features in your car without any critical re-wiring,” Reliance Digital said in a press release.

Features

Real-time vehicle tracking: You can monitor your vehicle's location and movement instantly, even when it is not with out and is being used by a friend or relative.

e-SIM: It seamlessly shares data with your existing mobile data plan with Jio Everywhere Connect Plan, thus eliminating the need for an additional SIM card or data plan.

Geo Fencing: With this, people can set up virtual boundaries or areas on the map. They will receive alerts when their four-wheeler passes these boundaries, allowing them to keep a tab on its movement.

Time Fence: This sends notification to a person if their car is turned ‘on’ during specific time periods, and is, therefore, particularly useful in ensuring that it is not being driven without their knowledge, especially during off-hours.

In addition to these, there are features such as Health Status Monitoring (for valuable insights into vehicle's health) and Trip Tracker and Driving Performance Analysis (for driving performance insights).

How to set up?

The device is ‘plug and play’ and, can thus be set up easily, without an expert. Follow these steps.

Price

On Reliance Digital's website, JioMotive is priced at ₹4999, a discount of 58% on the original ₹11,999 MRP.

