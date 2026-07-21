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Residents living within 20 km of toll plazas can now buy local passes through the Rajmargyatra app

The local pass allows the user unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza for one month.

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 09:21 AM IST
By Mainak Das
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Residents living within a 20 km radius of an eligible national highway toll plaza can now purchase local passes digitally through the Rajmargyatra mobile app, said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The local pass allows the user unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month. Previously, commuters were required to visit the toll plaza physically and submit supporting documents to establish their eligibility. Under the new digital framework, the entire process can now be digitally completed within a few minutes.

The local pass allows the user unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza for one month.
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The local pass allows the user unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza for one month.

The NHAI, in a statement, said that the newly introduced local pass feature enables eligible commuters to purchase a toll pass digitally through the Rajmargyatra mobile app without visiting the toll plaza. It also added that the first facility of a digital local toll pass has been introduced at the Mundka–Bakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi and will be rolled out at other toll plazas across the country in the coming months.

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According to the NHAI's official statement, the initiative leverages consent-based integration with government digital platforms, including DigiLocker and Vahan, to automatically retrieve verified details relating to the commuter's address, vehicle number and linked FASTag. The eligibility for a local pass is further established through GIS-based verification, eliminating manual documentation and significantly improving user convenience while ensuring transparency and accuracy.

NHAI introduces MargMitra help centre

The users can type or speak their queries, feedback or grievances in any of the 22 Indian languages, and the platform provides them with appropriate information or guides them to the relevant service. The feature provides instant assistance on a wide range of services, including FASTag recharge, KYC requirements, refund status, annual and local pass services and other frequently asked queries.

For issues requiring intervention, NHAI said national highway users can directly lodge complaints through the help centre, which is automatically routed to the concerned department for timely grievance resolution. The platform also enables commuters to monitor the progress of their complaints in real time and provides an option to file an appeal if they are not satisfied with the resolution.

Also, the MargMitra allows users to check their FASTag blacklisting status, view pending e-notices and report road safety concerns such as stalled vehicles or encroachments on national highways.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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