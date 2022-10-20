Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rolls-Royce unveils its maiden electric vehicle, Spectre

Published on Oct 20, 2022 03:26 AM IST

According to some reports, the car may be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rolls Royce Spectre will offer 577 hp of power and a staggering 900Nm of peak torque with ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

British carmaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV), a car named ‘Spectre.’ The company is expected to launch this electric car in the fourth quarter of 2023, reported Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan.

Here are a few things to know about Rolls-Royce's Spectre:

(1.) Based on the automobile giant's Phantom Coupe model, the car comes with the widest grille for a Rolls-Royce vehicle. Only 2 doors have been given in this EV.

(2.) It has a split headlamp design, headlamp cluster, high-mounted ultra-slim daytime running lamps (DRLs), as well as 23-inch alloy wheels.

(3.) The company claims that when fully charged, Spectre can travel up to 520kms. Also, it can zoom from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

(4.) The car, which, currently, is in the final phase of testing, has an engine that produces maximum power of 585bhp and peak torque of 900Nm.

(5.) Rolls-Royce says that the Spectre is its most connected car as it is equipped with a digital software called Spirit, which can replicate the colour of the dial as well as the interior of the cabin.

(6.) The model may come with a starting price in the range of $350,000 to $465,000 (1 USD=approx. 83

