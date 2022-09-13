Second hand cars market in India to witness BIG surge by 2026-27: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:56 PM IST

According to the report, more than 35 lakh second hand cars were sold and bought in the previous financial year. This figure is more than the 2020-21 tally. In the previous fiscal, more than four crore second hand cars were sold globally.

According to the report prepared by Indian Bluebook and Das WeltAuto, by 2026 the demand for second hand cars in small towns is set to increase by 30 per cent.(Representative image)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The second hand and old cars market in India is set to increase by 19.5 per cent (compound annual growth rate) by 2026-27. At present, the second hand car market is worth $23 billion, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported. According to the report prepared by Indian Bluebook and Das WeltAuto, by 2026 the demand for second hand cars in small towns is set to increase by 30 per cent. On the other hand, the demand for old cars in 40 prominent cities is set to increase by 10 per cent. ALSO READ: Buy second-hand models of these cars at the cost of iPhone Pro MaxThe reason behind the surge is attributed to the availability of certified cars, income worth spending, decline in the tenure of car and two-wheeler ownership and new models being introduced in shorter tenure, the Live Hindustan report stated. According to the report, more than 35 lakh second hand cars were sold and bought in the previous financial year. This figure is more than the 2020-21 tally. In the previous fiscal, more than four crore second hand cars were sold globally.

The report said that the sales of second hand cars is set to reach 80 lakh units by 2026-27, which means a surge of 19.5 per cent. The ratio of old to new cars is set to reach 1.9.

