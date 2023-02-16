Skoda's Kushaq becomes bestseller SUV in January: Report

Skoda Volkswagen has released the sales data breakup for the month of January. Last month, the automobile giant's sports utility vehicle (SUV) Skoda Kushaq recorded the highest sales with 2,013 units. However, it registered a degrowth of 22.81 per cent on yearly basis, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.According to the report, Kushaq had a market share of 52.72 per cent in Skoda's total sales. This premium SUV is costlier than models including Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon. It is competing with MG Ester. The starting ex-showroom price of Skoda Kushaq is ₹11.59 lakh while Grand Vitara costs ₹10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta's ex-showroom price stands at ₹10.84 lakh while you need to pay ₹7.79 lakh to buy Tata Nexon. Talking about Skoda Volkswagen's yearly sales, Slavia was the second highest sold model after Kushaq. Slavia sold 1,413 models in the past one year since its launch. It had a market share of 37.01 per cent in Skoda's overall sales. Skoda's Kodiaq sold 196 units, Octavia sold 100 units while Superb witnessed sales of just 96 units. A total of 3,818 units of Skoda Volkswagen were sold in January this year. In terms of monthly sales, Skoda Kushaq registered a negative growth of 7.91 per cent in January as compared to the December 2022 sales. It registered sales of 2,013 units, less than December's tally of 2,186. Not just Kushaq, Slavia didn't fare better as it registered a degrowth of 37.39 per cent in January as compared to December tally. It had sold 2,257 units in December last year, but the figure went down to 1,413 last month. Kodiaq registered a growth of 83.18 per cent in January, selling 196 units as compared to December's tally of 107.

