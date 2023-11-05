Tata Motors offers on Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Harrier | Check discounts

Are you considering buying a car? Well, you're lucky this festive season, as Tata Motors has some enticing discounts on their range of cars throughout November. Let's break down Tata's discount offers.

New-look Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs

Tata Tiago and Tigor:

For petrol models, Tata is extending a generous total discount of up to ₹55,000. This comprehensive offer includes a cash discount of ₹35,000, an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, and a corporate discount of ₹5,000, Live Hindustan reported.

In CNG variants, Tata is providing an discount of approximately ₹75,000 (comprising ₹50,000 cash, ₹20,000 exchange, and ₹5,000 corporate bonus) for the older single-cylinder models of both Tiago and Tigor. However, the newer twin-cylinder models receive a more modest consumer discount of ₹20,000.

Tata Punch and Altroz:

Tata Punch comes with a corporate discount, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the dealer and state.

On the other hand, Tata Altroz offers a total discount of up to ₹35,000, comprising a cash discount of ₹20,000, an additional ₹10,000 on the exchange offer, and a corporate bonus of ₹5,000.

Tata Harrier (pre-facelift models):

This is an opportune time to consider the Harrier, as Tata is offering a substantial total discount of ₹1.4 lakh. This includes a cash discount of ₹75,000, an exchange offer of ₹50,000, and an additional corporate discount of ₹15,000.

Tata Safari (pre-facelift models):

Much like the Harrier, Tata is providing an impressive total discount of ₹1.4 lakh on the Safari. This package comprises a cash discount of ₹75,000, an exchange offer of ₹50,000, and an extra corporate discount of ₹15,000.

Please note that these discounts may vary depending on the dealership and are subject to stock availability and location.

