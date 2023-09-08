Tata Motors unveils 2023 Nexon EV facelift ahead of September 14 launch
Bookings will open on September 9, on the occasion of World EV Day.
Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled its 2023 Nexon EV facelift, ahead of the car's September 14 launch. According to HT Auto, the electric SUV is the first of four electric SUVs the automaker will launch within the next few months.
Bookings and price
Tata Motors will open bookings for the 2023 Nexon EV facelift on September 9, on the occasion of the World EV Day. Customers can book the SUV by paying ₹21,000; orders can be placed on the company's official website or at its dealerships.
The model's price, however, will be announced at the September 14 launch event.
Variants
It will be offered in two variants, namely Long Range and Mid Range. With a 40.5 kWh battery pack (142 bhp power, 215 Nm torque) the former gives a range of 465 km on a single charge, while the latter, with a 30 kWh battery pack (127 bhp, 215 Nm) gives 325 km on a single charge.
Features
In terms of features, the model has been given an 8-speaker JBL audio system which, as per the manufacturer, a 360-degree ‘rich audio experience.’ It will also be the first car in India with V2V and V2L technology; this means that it can power other devices (inclusing a house, other electric vehicles) with its electric battery.
0 to 100 kmph in
Smaller, as well as 20 kg lighter, it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds, thanks to a new motor and other technologies.
Colours
As many as seven exterior colours will be on offer: Creative Ocean, Daytona Grey, Empowered Oxide, Fearless Purple, Flame Red, Intensi Teal, and Pristine White.