...
...
Next Story

Tata Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and more get discounts of up to 95,000 in July 2026

Tata Motors is offering July 2026 discounts of up to ₹95,000 across select ICE and EV models, including the Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and Harrier EV

Updated on: Jul 17, 2026 10:42 AM IST
By Saptak Bardhan
Prefer HTon Google

Indian automaker Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to 95,000 in July 2026 across its internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicle product portfolio. The discounts are being offered on Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari.

Tata Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and more get discounts of up to ₹95,000 in July 2026
Tata Nexon
EMI starting at just₹9,700/Month
Check Eligibility
Tata Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and more get discounts of up to ₹95,000 in July 2026

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor is being offered with a cash discount of 15,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000 along with a 15,000 scrappage bonus. The total benefits on the Tata Tigor stand at 45,000. The Tata Tigor is the sub-compact sedan in the Indian automaker’s product portfolio, powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The Tata Tigor has a starting ex-showroom price of 5.54 lakh.

Check similar Cars

Tata Nexon
₹ 7.37 - 14.22 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹9,700/month
Check Eligibility
Tata Curvv
₹ 9.7 - 19.1 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹12,700/month
Check Eligibility
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹7,300/month
Check Eligibility
Tata Safari
₹ 13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹17,400/month
Check Eligibility
Tata Tigor facelift
₹ 5.49 - 8.83 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹7,200/month
Notify me

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback from Tata Motors’ stables, the Altroz, is being offered with a cash discount of 15,000 and an exchange bonus of 15,000 along with a 20,000 scrappage bonus. The total benefits on the Tata Altroz stand at 50,000. The Tata Altroz is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel Revotorq engine producing 88.77 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 6.29 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is being offered with a cash discount of 30,000 and an exchange bonus of 20,000. Not only that, but the SUV Coupe from Tata Motors’ stables is also being offered with dealer benefits along with 45,000 of scrappage benefits. The Tata Curvv is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged Kryojet diesel engine producing 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are fulfilled with a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

( also read: Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down )

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange bonus of 25,000. The Tata Harrier is powered by two different engines: a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 167.67 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged Kryojet diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari, much like the Tata Harrier, is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange bonus of 25,000. The Tata Harrier is powered by two different engines: a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 167.67 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged Kryojet diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

 
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home/Car Bike/Tata Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and more get discounts of up to ₹95,000 in July 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Get your

Tata Nexon
at₹9,700/month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secureNo impact on credit score