Indian automaker Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to ₹95,000 in July 2026 across its internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicle product portfolio. The discounts are being offered on Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari.

Tata Nexon EMI starting at just ₹9,700/ Month Check Eligibility Tata Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and more get discounts of up to ₹95,000 in July 2026

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Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor is being offered with a cash discount of ₹15,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 along with a ₹15,000 scrappage bonus. The total benefits on the Tata Tigor stand at ₹45,000. The Tata Tigor is the sub-compact sedan in the Indian automaker’s product portfolio, powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The Tata Tigor has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.54 lakh.

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback from Tata Motors’ stables, the Altroz, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹15,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 along with a ₹20,000 scrappage bonus. The total benefits on the Tata Altroz stand at ₹50,000. The Tata Altroz is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel Revotorq engine producing 88.77 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.29 lakh.

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Tata Nexon

{{^usCountry}} The Tata Nexon is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, along with a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000. Additionally, the Tata Nexon is being offered total benefits of ₹55,000, along with dealer benefits. The Tata Nexon is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine producing 114 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are fulfilled with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, dual-clutch automatic and AMT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tata Nexon is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, along with a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000. Additionally, the Tata Nexon is being offered total benefits of ₹55,000, along with dealer benefits. The Tata Nexon is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine producing 114 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are fulfilled with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, dual-clutch automatic and AMT. {{/usCountry}}

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Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is being offered with a cash discount of ₹30,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000. Not only that, but the SUV Coupe from Tata Motors’ stables is also being offered with dealer benefits along with ₹45,000 of scrappage benefits. The Tata Curvv is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged Kryojet diesel engine producing 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are fulfilled with a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

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( also read: Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down )

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹25,000. The Tata Harrier is powered by two different engines: a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 167.67 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged Kryojet diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari, much like the Tata Harrier, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹25,000. The Tata Harrier is powered by two different engines: a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 167.67 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged Kryojet diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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